Justin Herbert’s girlfriend Madison Beer reveals album tracklist ahead of LA Chargers- Philadelphia Eagles game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and singer Madison Beer have quietly become one of the more closely watched off-field pairings of the NFL season. Their relationship first drew attention early in the year, and interest has only increased as both have pushed through demanding professional schedules. Justin Herbert and Madison Beer(Instagram/lakers)

The timing is notable. Herbert is preparing for a prime-time matchup, while Beer has delivered a long-awaited update tied to her music career.

A season unfolding on two tracks

Herbert entered the week with the Chargers holding an 8-4 record, very much in the playoff mix despite injuries across the roster. Through 12 games, the quarterback has thrown for 2,842 yards, recording 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The numbers have kept Los Angeles competitive as the season heads toward December.

Away from the field, Herbert has been spotted alongside Beer at several public events over the past two months. These include Chargers games, a Los Angeles Lakers outing, and a World Series appearance at a Dodgers game. None of the appearances were framed as official statements, but they added to the visibility surrounding the couple.

Madison Beer’s makes a big announcement

Beer, a 26-year-old recording artist and model, confirmed a key career update earlier this week. On Instagram, she revealed the full tracklist for her third studio album, Locket, set for release on January 16.

The post featured Beer in silhouette before transitioning to the list of songs. The album includes 11 tracks, led by recent singles “Yes Baby” and “Bittersweet.” Also included is “Make You Mine,” a 2024 release that earned Grammy recognition and helped set expectations for the project.

The tracklist announcement followed weeks of online anticipation after Beer first confirmed the album back in October, Billboard reported.

Also Read: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 14-20 includes Billie Eilish and Brad Pitt

Herbert’s season so far with the Chargers

While Beer prepares for the album’s January 2026 rollout, Herbert remains focused on football. The Chargers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

The matchup comes against the defending Super Bowl champions and represents another test in a season that has demanded consistency from Herbert.

For now, both remain focused on their respective careers as attention continues to build around the matchup.

Also Read: California man marks his 15,000th spin on Disneyland's 'Cars' ride

FAQs

Who is Justin Herbert’s girlfriend?

Justin Herbert is dating singer and songwriter Madison Beer, who is preparing to release her third studio album.

What update did Madison Beer share recently?

Madison Beer revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, Locket, which is scheduled for release in January 2026.

How is Justin Herbert performing this season?

Herbert has helped guide the Chargers to a strong record while throwing for over 2,800 yards and 21 touchdowns through 12 games.