Justin Herbert injury news: Latest update on Chargers vs Eagles; QB's status ‘as per plan’
Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers got some much-needed positive news ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers got some much-needed positive news ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play. The 27-year-old underwent hand surgery earlier in the week but practiced on a limited basis and sounded confident about his availability.
“Yeah, that's the plan. To prepare as if I'm going to play,” Herbert said Wednesday.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed that optimism Friday. “On track, optimistic, looked good out there,” he said, noting that Herbert has shown daily improvement. “Much better on Thursday than he was on Wednesday, Friday better than it was Thursday. We're hopeful that tomorrow will be better than today.”
Beyond Herbert, Los Angeles has several other key decisions to make. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is questionable after his practice window opened last week, while Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and Otito Ogbonnia (elbow), both on Injured Reserve, also carry the same designation and would need to be activated.
Hampton, like Herbert, is likely to play on Monday.
Tight end Tucker Fisk has been ruled out after missing all week with an ankle injury.
Chargers Week 14 Injury List
Questionable
Justin Herbert (left hand) — limited all week
Omarion Hampton (ankle) — limited Thursday, full Friday/Saturday
Hassan Haskins (hamstring) — limited Thursday, full Friday/Saturday
Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) — full participant all week
Out
Tucker Fisk (ankle) — did not practice all week
No Game Status / Cleared
Bud Dupree (rest) — DNP Thursday, full Fri/Sat
Da’Shawn Hand (illness) — DNP Thursday, full Fri/Sat
Quentin Johnston (shoulder) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat
Trey Pipkins III (back) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat
Jamaree Salyer (shoulder) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.