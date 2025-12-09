Justin Herbert injury news: Latest update on Chargers vs Eagles; QB's status ‘as per plan’

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders(Getty Images via AFP) Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers got some much-needed positive news ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Philadelphia Eagles Justin Herbert injury update: The Los Angeles Chargers got some much-needed positive news ahead of their high-stakes clash against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play. The 27-year-old underwent hand surgery earlier in the week but practiced on a limited basis and sounded confident about his availability.

“Yeah, that's the plan. To prepare as if I'm going to play,” Herbert said Wednesday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed that optimism Friday. “On track, optimistic, looked good out there,” he said, noting that Herbert has shown daily improvement. “Much better on Thursday than he was on Wednesday, Friday better than it was Thursday. We're hopeful that tomorrow will be better than today.”

Beyond Herbert, Los Angeles has several other key decisions to make. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is questionable after his practice window opened last week, while Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and Otito Ogbonnia (elbow), both on Injured Reserve, also carry the same designation and would need to be activated.

Hampton, like Herbert, is likely to play on Monday.

Tight end Tucker Fisk has been ruled out after missing all week with an ankle injury.

Chargers Week 14 Injury List

Questionable

Justin Herbert (left hand) — limited all week

Omarion Hampton (ankle) — limited Thursday, full Friday/Saturday

Hassan Haskins (hamstring) — limited Thursday, full Friday/Saturday

Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) — full participant all week

Out

Tucker Fisk (ankle) — did not practice all week

No Game Status / Cleared

Bud Dupree (rest) — DNP Thursday, full Fri/Sat

Da’Shawn Hand (illness) — DNP Thursday, full Fri/Sat

Quentin Johnston (shoulder) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat

Trey Pipkins III (back) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat

Jamaree Salyer (shoulder) — limited Thursday, full Fri/Sat