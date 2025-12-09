Madison Beer shares exciting music update as Justin Herbert makes injury return (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) While Justin Herbert is heading into one of the most important stretches of his NFL season, Madison Beer is also preparing for her own milestone moment. While Justin Herbert is heading into one of the most important stretches of his NFL season with the AFC playoff picture tightening, Madison Beer is also preparing for her own milestone moment. Beer, who recently confirmed her relationship with the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, has shared an important music update.

“Thank you so very much to anyone who listened to my music this year, it really does mean the world, and I am very excited for my new album + lots more music next year,” Beer wrote on Instagram, a message that excited fans waiting for one of the most anticipated releases of early 2026.

Beer recently took to Instagram to share the complete tracklist of her album Locket, which arrives in January 2026. The album contains several tracks, including “Locket Theme,” “Yes Baby,” “Angel Wings,” “For the Night,” “Bad Enough,” “Healthy Habit,” “You’re Still Everything,” and “Bittersweet.”

Locket marks Beer’s return following her previous effort Silence Between Songs from 2023. The singer said while talking about the upcoming work that the idea came to her in a moment of creative flow.

“I don’t know why but my brain calls the shots, and I’m just a passenger, so I was like ok, I’m going to think of things and I wrote down a list of things that felt like they were part of my life naturally,” she said.

Read More | Kerby Joseph injury update: Why did the Lions safety delete social media accounts? Latest here

Beer and Herbert confirmed their romance publicly in October 2025 when they were spotted kissing on the sidelines at a Chargers game. They have since been spotted at various events in Los Angeles together.

Justin Herbert injury update

Herbert is listed as questionable on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after he underwent surgery on a broken bone in his left hand, according to Sports Illustrated. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he returned to finish the game with a glove on his hand. Despite the injury, Herbert has maintained that he plans to play in this matchup.

Read More | Is Justin Herbert left handed? Chargers QB injury update and return timeline as he undergoes surgery

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter wrote in a December 7 X post, “Chargers officially are listing quarterback Justin Herbert, who underwent surgery on a broken bone in his left hand this week, as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Eagles.”