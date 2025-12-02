Kerby Joseph injury update: Why did the Lions safety delete social media accounts? Latest here

Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on September 28.(Getty Images via AFP) Lions safety Kerby Joseph has missed 6 weeks with an Oct. 12 knee bone bruise. With Detroit struggling, he deleted his X account and wiped his Instagram. Kerby Joseph, the Detroit Lions safety, has been out of the active roster for six straight weeks after suffering a bone bruise in his knee on October 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. As he recovers, the Lions are languishing in the 3rd position in the NFC North after a devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers on TNF last week.

And, it seems all the injury chatter has gotten to the 25-year-old. On Monday, Kerbey Joseph deleted his X accounts and removed all photos from his Instagram page.

Joseph's return was imminent, and reports stated the Lions are hopeful that he can make it back to the active roster as the Lions face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 on December 4. On November 26, he had said that he is recovering but doesn't “want to rush it.”

But, things seemed to have escalated over the past few days. Fans noticed that not only did Joseph delete his X account and removed all photos on from Instagram, but he posted a story which said: “God Help Me.” It sparked concerns among Detroit Lions fans.

Is Kerby Joseph's Injury Season-Ending?

Kerby Joseph's decision to delete his social media accounts sparked concern among fans about whether he will be able to return to the squad this season. Especially, posting "God Help Me," without any context did not seem assuring to Lions fans. Social media posts circulated claiming that Joseph's injury could be potentially season-ending.

However, as of now, the Lions have not confirmed if Kerby Joseph's injury is season-ending. He is still recovering and could make it back this season, according to the information made available by the Lions and Joseph's camp.

On top of Kerby's Instagram story, Lions Coach Dan Campbell seemed to indicate that Joseph's injury could be chronic, and it is "not going away." After Joseph's initial injury, Campbell had said that it was a bone bruise and "just some wear." But, speaking to the media past week, he indicated that the Lions' assessment about the safety's condition may have changed.

Kerby Joseph's Injury Could Be Chronic

While Joseph's condition is improving and the Lions are hopeful that he can play for the first time in seven games Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, Dan Campbell said Sunday that he's not sure whether the injury will entirely clear up in the future.

"It’s hard to say. I don’t think it’s necessarily going away, but I think you do the best you can to manage it," The Lions HC said. "It’s like a lot of these guys. You know they have got some injuries dealing with cartilage or meniscus or anything like that, you do your best to manage it.

“There will always be a little wear and tear, it’s just, how bad is it?”