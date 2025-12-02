Is Justin Herbert left handed? Chargers QB injury update and return timeline as he undergoes surgery

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter of a game at SoFi Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.(Getty Images via AFP) Justin Herbert fractured a bone in his non-throwing hand during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 31–14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fracture in his left hand.

What happened to Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert fractured a bone in his non-throwing hand during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 31–14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30. The injury occurred when he scrambled and Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn’s helmet struck Herbert’s left hand.

He briefly left the game for evaluation but returned wearing a protective cast and glove. Despite the injury, Herbert finished the game strong, completing 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

After the game, Herbert said he believed he would still be able to play the following week.

"I'm treating it as if I'm playing on Monday," Herbert said on Sunday. “I think they're very hopeful for that. I think that's just something that we'll see tomorrow and we'll get a feel for. But I think they were really hopeful. So that's always a good thing.”

Also Read: Madison Beer's mom's birthday gets ruined; BF Justin Herbert seriously injured vs Raiders - Watch

Surgery and team update

Herbert underwent a successful procedure in Los Angeles on Monday to stabilize the fracture.

The Chargers released a statement saying, "Justin Herbert underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles to stabilize a fracture in his left hand."

"Herbert’s return to play is considered day-to-day, and his status for next Monday’s game against Philadelphia will be determined later in the week."

Also Read: Jaxson Dart concussion status: Is Giants QB playing today vs Patriots? Injury update

Doctor gives positive outlook

Former NFL team doctor David J. Chao offered an encouraging update on X.

"Justin Herbert, after surgery, will be more secure for Monday Night Football next week than he was when he finished the game yesterday. He is very likely to play next week," he wrote.

Is Justin Herbert left-handed?

No. Herbert is a right-handed quarterback. His throwing hand is unaffected.