Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Justin Herbert injury update: What happened to Chargers QB's finger? Trey Lance called in

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 03:38 am IST
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, California.(AP)
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is questionable to return today against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a left hand injury. Trey Lance has been called in.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a left-hand injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. He was seen jogging to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation and is officially listed as questionable to return. With Herbert sidelined, backup quarterback Trey Lance entered the game.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.

