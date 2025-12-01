Justin Herbert injury update: What happened to Chargers QB's finger? Trey Lance called in
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is questionable to return today against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a left hand injury. Trey Lance has been called in.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a left-hand injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. He was seen jogging to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation and is officially listed as questionable to return. With Herbert sidelined, backup quarterback Trey Lance entered the game.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
