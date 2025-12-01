Justin Jefferson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba injured? Vikings, Seahawks fans concerned; 'are they playing?'
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba got off to a surprisingly slow start. Fans questioned whether they were dealing with injuries.
The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial NFC matchup at Lumen Field on Sunday, with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET. Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba got off to a surprisingly slow start.
Jefferson was held without a catch in the first quarter, tightly covered by Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. JSN struggled similarly, failing to make a significant impact in the first half of the game.
Fans react
The lack of production quickly drew frustration from fans, with some questioning whether the star receivers were dealing with injuries and others venting on social media.
One fan wrote on X, "36 seconds left in the first half and Justin Jefferson nor Jaxon Smith-Njigba have a catch. Insanity."
Another added, “At this point put me in coach, I’ve got a fantasy league to win and Justin Jefferson not seeing the ball ain gon get it done.”
A third person commented, "So I guess Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba aren't catching passes today. Fun stuff."
Another expressed, "Someone please explain to me how Justin Jefferson and Jaxon smith Njigba has 0 receiving yards at halftime."
Another wrote, "Through the first 22 minutes of play, Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have the same number of targets as you or I do."
A fan added, "I have Justin Jefferson and Jaxson Smith-Njigba in Fantasy football this week. Time to end it all."
Halftime Score
Seattle Seahawks: 13
Minnesota Vikings: 0
