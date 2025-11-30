Sauce Gardner injury update: Colts reveal star CB's status vs Texans; fans concerned
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury
Sauce Gardner injury update: The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury against the Houston Texans. Early in the first quarter, he was taken to the medical tent with the non-contact hit. Mekhi Blackmon replaced Gardner.
The team later announced he is questionable to return due to a calf issue.
Gardner’s arrival in Indianapolis, one of the biggest moves at this year’s NFL trade deadline, was intended to solidify a young secondary. The Colts paid a steep price to land him; first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver AD Mitchell, were sent to the New York Jets in exchange for the All-Pro defender.
In his brief time with the Colts, Gardner has already shown why the team made that aggressive move. Through his first two appearances, he has surrendered just five catches on 10 targets for 38 yards, broken up two passes, and logged 12 tackles.
Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart
Offense
Wide Receiver
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
Anthony Gould
Alec Pierce
Laquon Treadwell
Left Tackle
Bernhard Raimann
Luke Tenuta
Left Guard
Quenton Nelson
Center
Tanor Bortolini
Danny Pinter
Right Guard
Matt Goncalves
Dalton Tucker
Right Tackle
Braden Smith
Jalen Travis
Tight End
Tyler Warren
Mo Alie-Cox
Drew Ogletree
Will Mallory
Quarterback
Daniel Jones
Riley Leonard
Running Back
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Goodson
Ameer Abdullah
DJ Giddens
Defense
Defensive End
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
JT Tuimoloau
Defensive Tackle
Neville Gallimore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Nose Tackle
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
Defensive End (Opposite Side)
Laiatu Latu
Samson Ebukam
Weakside Linebacker
Germaine Pratt
Segun Olubi
Buddy Johnson
Middle Linebacker
Zaire Franklin
Austin Ajiake
Cornerback
Charvarius Ward
Jaylon Jones
Johnathan Edwards
Free Safety
Cam Bynum
Rodney Thomas II
Strong Safety
Nick Cross
Reuben Lowery III
George Odum
Nickel Corner
Kenny Moore II
Cornerback (Opposite Side)
Sauce Gardner
Mekhi Blackmon
Chris Lammons
Special Teams
Punter
Rigoberto Sanchez
Placekicker
Michael Badgley
Holder
Rigoberto Sanchez
Long Snapper
Luke Rhodes
Kick Returner
Anthony Gould
Ameer Abdullah
Punt Returner
Anthony Gould
Josh Downs
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.