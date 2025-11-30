Sauce Gardner injury update: Colts reveal star CB's status vs Texans; fans concerned

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury Sauce Gardner injury update: The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury against the Houston Texans. Early in the first quarter, he was taken to the medical tent with the non-contact hit. Mekhi Blackmon replaced Gardner.

The team later announced he is questionable to return due to a calf issue.

Gardner’s arrival in Indianapolis, one of the biggest moves at this year’s NFL trade deadline, was intended to solidify a young secondary. The Colts paid a steep price to land him; first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver AD Mitchell, were sent to the New York Jets in exchange for the All-Pro defender.

In his brief time with the Colts, Gardner has already shown why the team made that aggressive move. Through his first two appearances, he has surrendered just five catches on 10 targets for 38 yards, broken up two passes, and logged 12 tackles.

