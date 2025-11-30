Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Sauce Gardner injury update: Colts reveal star CB's status vs Texans; fans concerned

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:59 pm IST
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury

Sauce Gardner injury update: The Indianapolis Colts suffered a massive setback on Sunday after star CB Sauce Gardner sustained a calf injury against the Houston Texans. Early in the first quarter, he was taken to the medical tent with the non-contact hit. Mekhi Blackmon replaced Gardner.

The team later announced he is questionable to return due to a calf issue.

Gardner’s arrival in Indianapolis, one of the biggest moves at this year’s NFL trade deadline, was intended to solidify a young secondary. The Colts paid a steep price to land him; first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver AD Mitchell, were sent to the New York Jets in exchange for the All-Pro defender.

In his brief time with the Colts, Gardner has already shown why the team made that aggressive move. Through his first two appearances, he has surrendered just five catches on 10 targets for 38 yards, broken up two passes, and logged 12 tackles.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart

Offense

Wide Receiver

Michael Pittman Jr.

Josh Downs

Anthony Gould

Alec Pierce

Laquon Treadwell

Left Tackle

Bernhard Raimann

Luke Tenuta

Left Guard

Quenton Nelson

Center

Tanor Bortolini

Danny Pinter

Right Guard

Matt Goncalves

Dalton Tucker

Right Tackle

Braden Smith

Jalen Travis

Tight End

Tyler Warren

Mo Alie-Cox

Drew Ogletree

Will Mallory

Quarterback

Daniel Jones

Riley Leonard

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor

Tyler Goodson

Ameer Abdullah

DJ Giddens

Defense

Defensive End

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

JT Tuimoloau

Defensive Tackle

Neville Gallimore

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Nose Tackle

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

Defensive End (Opposite Side)

Laiatu Latu

Samson Ebukam

Weakside Linebacker

Germaine Pratt

Segun Olubi

Buddy Johnson

Middle Linebacker

Zaire Franklin

Austin Ajiake

Cornerback

Charvarius Ward

Jaylon Jones

Johnathan Edwards

Free Safety

Cam Bynum

Rodney Thomas II

Strong Safety

Nick Cross

Reuben Lowery III

George Odum

Nickel Corner

Kenny Moore II

Cornerback (Opposite Side)

Sauce Gardner

Mekhi Blackmon

Chris Lammons

Special Teams

Punter

Rigoberto Sanchez

Placekicker

Michael Badgley

Holder

Rigoberto Sanchez

Long Snapper

Luke Rhodes

Kick Returner

Anthony Gould

Ameer Abdullah

Punt Returner

Anthony Gould

Josh Downs

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
