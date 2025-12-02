Jaxson Dart concussion status: Is Giants QB playing today vs Patriots? Injury update

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) walks onto the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.(David Butler II-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect) New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion during the Giants’ 24–20 loss to the Chicago Bears on November 9. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is active and expected to start in tonight's Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

What happened to Jaxson Dart?

Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion during the Giants’ 24–20 loss to the Chicago Bears on November 9. He exited the game with the Giants leading 20–10, but the team collapsed late and ultimately lost. This prompted the firing of head coach Brian Daboll.

Dart missed the following two games while progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol. He returned to full practice by midweek and was officially cleared on Friday, November 28.

Before the injury, Dart completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine games (seven starts). He also rushed for 317 yards and seven scores on 57 carries, per Reuters.

Jaxson Dart arrives for Monday Night Football

Dart drew attention before kickoff when he arrived at Gillette Stadium in a black leather jacket layered over a muted green turtleneck, paired with black pants, matching gloves, brown boots, and a blue-lined gray bag.

His outfit quickly went viral on social media.

One person wrote, "Jaxson Dart looks ready for business. Also looks like he’s ready to start his shift as a business adviser on Wall Street."

Another added, "Jaxson Dart looks like he’s on his way to help Hans Gruber seize the Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas Eve."

A third person commented, “Jaxson Dart showing up to the stadium like Shaft was not on my Bingo Card tonight. Like your swag young Thundacat.”