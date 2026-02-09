Candace Owens slams 'flop' TPUSA Super Bowl half-time show; 'not even Trump tuned in'

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) had their own All-American halftime show to parallel the NFL program. Amid outrage over the choice of Bad Bunny as the headlining act, Charlie Kirk's organization had announced its own lineup with Kid Rock as headliner, and offered performances from artists like Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. Candace Owens slammed TPUSA's halftime show. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Now, podcaster Candace Owens has slammed TPUSA's halftime performance, and there are claims online that even President Donald Trump didn't tune into the TPUSA program.

What Candace Owens said Owens was reacting to a post where the person said “The one thing you can’t fake on YouTube is comments. And if you had 5 million live views, you would expect the view count to be something like 15 million as soon as it finishes—now. After processing maybe 60 million. Dear oh dear.”

She commented “The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works.”

Owens further added, “No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”