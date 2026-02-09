Candace Owens slams 'flop' TPUSA Super Bowl half-time show; 'not even Trump tuned in'
Podcaster Candace Owens, who has had a a bone to pick with Turning Point USA since Charlie Kirk's assassination, slammed their halftime Super Bowl show.
Turning Point USA (TPUSA) had their own All-American halftime show to parallel the NFL program. Amid outrage over the choice of Bad Bunny as the headlining act, Charlie Kirk's organization had announced its own lineup with Kid Rock as headliner, and offered performances from artists like Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.
Now, podcaster Candace Owens has slammed TPUSA's halftime performance, and there are claims online that even President Donald Trump didn't tune into the TPUSA program.
What Candace Owens said
Owens was reacting to a post where the person said “The one thing you can’t fake on YouTube is comments. And if you had 5 million live views, you would expect the view count to be something like 15 million as soon as it finishes—now. After processing maybe 60 million. Dear oh dear.”
She commented “The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn, is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works.”
Also Read | Laura Loomer threatens ICE raid on Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance over foreign flags; ‘nothing American about this’
Owens further added, “No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”
Notably, Owens has had a bone to pick with TPUSA since founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at the Utah Valley University. Some of the conspiracy theories that Owens has come up with put her on a warpath with TPUSA and current CEO, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.
However, it was not just Owens. Elsewhere, on Instagram, a person alleged that the TPUSA half-time show was such a flop that even President Trump didn't see it. This comes after reports that Trump would skip the Bad Bunny halftime show.
The person who made the post referred to Trump's Truth Social rant against Bad Bunny, which indicated that the President was aware of what happened in the Super Bowl halftime show. “Even President Trump didn't tune in,” the person said of the TPUSA event.
It is not known if Trump did watch the TPUSA show. At one point, TPUSA's event had drawn over 5 million views.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More