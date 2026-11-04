Vivek Ramaswamy says Amy Acton let concession call go to voicemail after Ohio win: ‘We left her a message’

Acton emerged victorious with 50.7% of the vote against Ramaswamy's 46%, with 81% of ballots counted when the Republican announced his concession.

"We left her a message," Ramaswamy told reporters, acknowledging the disappointing outcome for his campaign. "It's a tough night for us here in Ohio."

Vivek Ramaswamy conceded the Ohio gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton after a closely contested election, revealing that his attempt to personally congratulate his rival ended with a voicemail message.

Who won the Ohio governor race between Amy Acton and Vivek Ramaswamy?

Who won the Ohio governor race between Amy Acton and Vivek Ramaswamy?

In her victory speech, Acton celebrated the result as a turning point for the state, declaring: “Ohio has chosen unity and decency over division and hate, the healing begins today.”

Amy Acton's historic win ends two decades of Democratic absence Acton's victory marks a significant political shift in Ohio, bringing an end to years of Republican dominance in the governor's office. She becomes the first woman elected governor of the state and the first Democrat to win the position since Ted Strickland's victory in 2006.

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She will also succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine, under whom she previously served as the state's health director during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Nancy Hollister briefly held the governor's office for 11 days in 1999 following George Voinovich's departure for the US Senate, Acton will become the first woman to serve a full elected term in the position.

Ramaswamy acknowledges difficult and contentious campaign Speaking after conceding, Ramaswamy described the contest as a challenging political battle that had become increasingly hostile.

“It was a tough race,” he said, adding that it had been “bitter at times in both directions.”

Despite the defeat, he offered his congratulations and expressed hope for Ohio's future under the incoming governor.

“I wish her well to lead this state to hopefully greater heights in the future,” Ramaswamy said.

The campaign had attracted national attention, becoming one of the country's most expensive and divisive gubernatorial contests.

Controversial campaign advertisement sparks backlash Tensions between the candidates intensified following a campaign advertisement released by Ramaswamy's team last month. The advertisement featured Amy Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, questioning her daughter's account of her childhood.

The controversy was particularly sensitive because Arthur had lost custody of Acton after her husband, Acton's stepfather, was indicted for raping Acton when she was 12 years old.

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The advertisement triggered widespread criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with several political figures calling on Ramaswamy to withdraw it and issue an apology.

However, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly supported the advertisement.

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Ohio's political landscape undergoes major shift Acton's victory represents a remarkable change for a state that has increasingly leaned Republican over the past two decades. Ohio has consistently supported Donald Trump in three consecutive presidential elections, often by substantial margins.

Her win could reshape the state's political priorities, particularly on issues such as economic development, artificial intelligence data centres and broader debates surrounding the country's economic future.

For Democrats, reclaiming the governor's office represents an important breakthrough in a state where the party has struggled to regain its former political influence.

Acton now faces the challenge of leading a state that has undergone a significant political transformation while addressing the economic and technological issues shaping its future.