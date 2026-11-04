Aber Kawas becomes first Palestinian-American elected to New York State Senate, defeats Republican Han-Khon To

The seat became open after Democratic Senator Michael Gianaris left office in August 2026. Kawas had earlier secured the Democratic nomination by defeating incumbent Assemblymember Steven Raga in the June 23 Democratic primary.

Kawas, a Democratic candidate and member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), defeated Republican candidate Han-Khon To in the November 3 general election for State Senate District 12, which covers several neighbourhoods in Queens, New York.

Aber Kawas has won a seat in the New York State Senate, becoming the first hijab-wearing Palestinian - American woman elected to the state legislature, according to reports and election results.

How does Aber Kawas’s election relate to the DSA’s 2026 gains?

How does Aber Kawas’s election relate to the DSA’s 2026 gains?

What issues did Aber Kawas campaign on for New York State Senate?

What issues did Aber Kawas campaign on for New York State Senate?

What historic milestone did Aber Kawas achieve in New York?

What historic milestone did Aber Kawas achieve in New York?

Kawas' victory represents a significant milestone for Palestinian American political representation and adds another progressive voice to the New York State Legislature.

From community organiser to elected lawmaker Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, to Palestinian parents who immigrated to the United States during the 1990s, Kawas grew up in a working-class family.

Her political outlook was strongly influenced by her family's experience with the US immigration system. During her high school years, her father was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and subsequently deported to Jordan.

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The experience profoundly affected her family and shaped her views on immigration, family separation and the treatment of immigrant communities.

Kawas has said that these experiences motivated her to organise for the rights of working-class families and communities facing economic and social inequalities.

Before entering electoral politics, she spent more than 15 years organising campaigns around workers' rights, immigration reform, minimum-wage increases and police accountability.

Her organising work included involvement in the Fight for $15 campaign, which advocated higher minimum wages and better working conditions for low-paid workers.

Her involvement in the Palestinian rights movement Kawas has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights and has participated in campaigns challenging US-based financial and institutional support for Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

One of her prominent initiatives was the Not On Our Dime! campaign, which sought to prevent New York-based nonprofit organisations from using their tax-exempt status to finance groups supporting Israeli settlements.

The proposed legislation, introduced in the New York State Legislature in 2023, did not become law.

She also participated in demonstrations opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visits to New York, including protests surrounding his arrival for the United Nations General Assembly.

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Kawas was among activists arrested during one such demonstration.

Her activism has also extended to opposition to police surveillance arrangements. She challenged a proposed $750,000 surveillance deal between the New York Police Department and Israeli technology company Cognyte, raising concerns about surveillance technology and civil liberties.

Opposition to ICE cooperation and immigration policies Immigration reform has been another central issue in Kawas's political activism.

Drawing on her family's experience, she has campaigned against cooperation between local and state authorities and federal immigration enforcement agencies.

She has supported legislative efforts to restrict the involvement of New York government agencies in federal civil immigration enforcement.

Her position reflects a broader progressive movement advocating stronger protections for immigrant communities, particularly those concerned about detention, deportation and family separation.

What does Kawas stand for? Kawas entered the Senate race promising to represent working-class communities and challenge established political structures.

Her campaign focused on several major issues:

Workers' rights: Improving wages, employment protections and economic opportunities for working-class New Yorkers.

Immigration reform: Protecting immigrant families and limiting local cooperation with federal deportation efforts.

Housing affordability: Addressing the rising cost of housing and the financial pressures facing Queens residents.

Healthcare: Expanding access to healthcare and strengthening public services.

Police accountability: Challenging surveillance practices and policies that disproportionately affect marginalised communities.

Palestinian rights: Advocating for Palestinian human rights and challenging institutional and financial support for Israeli settlements.

Her campaign also highlighted the need to protect social safety-net programmes at a time when many working-class households are struggling with rising living costs.