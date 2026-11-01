London police arrest 139 protesters outside US Embassy over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

London police said they arrested 139 people during a protest outside the US Embassy on Saturday in support of Palestine Action, a group banned by the UK government and designated as a terrorist organisation. Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration organised by Defend Our Juries, against the British government’s ban on Palestine Action, outside the US Embassy, London, Britain, October 31, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay (REUTERS)

Most of those detained were arrested on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed organisation, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Officers remained at the scene and warned that more arrests could follow.

Many protesters were retirees carrying signs that read, "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." One demonstrator climbed a tree outside the embassy while holding a placard supporting the group.

Over 4,000 arrested since ban Defend Our Juries, the activist organisation behind Saturday's demonstration, said more than 4,000 people had been detained since July 2025 for protesting against the ban.

"It is truly dystopian that there have now been over 4,000 arrests under terror laws for peaceful vigils silently expressing opposition to genocide and support for the protest group Palestine Action," the group said.

The UK government banned Palestine Action last year under terrorism laws. Supporting or becoming a member of the group is a criminal offence that can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

A separate demonstration was also held outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh, Scotland, where protesters displayed similar signs. Police Scotland reported no arrests but said officers were reviewing evidence involving people seen wearing T-shirts and carrying banners supporting a proscribed organisation.

"Evidence is being reviewed and further action will be taken as appropriate," Police Scotland said.

Also Read: Iran warns US, Israel of 'immediate' retaliation if attacks resume

Supreme Court appeal set for November 4 The London protest took place days before an appeal against Palestine Action's proscribed status is due to be heard at the Supreme Court on November 4.

Supporters of the group argue that the ban is excessive and violates freedom of speech. The government, however, has maintained its decision to outlaw the organisation.

The United States also announced sanctions against Palestine Action in August, designating it as a terrorist group.

Also Read: US drops G20 group photo plans amid European diplomats' opposition to Russia's Sergey Lavrov

Why was Palestine Action banned? Founded in 2020, Palestine Action says it aims to stop British military support for Israel by targeting companies it describes as linked to Israel's military industry.

The group has carried out several direct actions against defence-related sites. In 2024, its activists broke into a factory owned by Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems UK and damaged equipment using sledgehammers and crowbars.

In June 2025, activists entered a Royal Air Force base, sprayed red paint into the engines of two tanker aircraft and caused further damage with crowbars.

Palestine Action has said its actions are intended to stop what it describes as genocide against Palestinians. Israel strongly denies the genocide accusation.