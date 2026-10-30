US drops G20 group photo plans amid European diplomats' opposition to Russia's Sergey Lavrov
The US scrapped plans for a group photo of G20 diplomats after several European representatives objected to appearing alongside Russia's Sergey Lavrov.
The United States abandoned plans for a group photograph of top diplomats from the world's 20 largest economies on Friday, the opening day of talks, according to AP. The announcement comes after several European representatives objected to being pictured alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and threatened to boycott the photo session.
The decision to cancel the photograph, traditionally a key feature of such diplomatic gatherings, highlighted the deep divisions within the G20 over ongoing global crises and their implications for international security and trade.
Marco Rubio to host two-day G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is presiding over the two-day gathering on Friday and Saturday, which is intended to lay the groundwork for the G20 leaders' summit that President Donald Trump will host at his Miami golf club in December, as per CBS News.
Rubio opted to cancel the group photograph after concluding that the dispute surrounding it would distract from the meeting's proceedings, two US officials told AP on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue. The discussions in Atlanta will otherwise proceed as scheduled.
Also Read: Trump to hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa after initial cancellation: ‘Rallies are BACK ON’
The move to scrap the photograph has further heightened concerns over the G20 diplomats' ability to reach a consensus on several pressing global issues. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, American tariffs and China's activities in the South China Sea. Together, these developments have driven up global fuel costs and fuelled uncertainty surrounding international trade.
G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting agenda
The US officials are expected to address disagreements over freedom of navigation in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the South China Sea. These issues will involve broader deliberations on Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war and China's relations with its smaller neighbours.
However, the possibility of further US military action against Iran is expected to loom over the meeting, raising concerns across the region, including among G20 member Saudi Arabia.
Several G20 members have also voiced reservations about Washington's decision to invite Russia, particularly as Moscow continues its intensified attacks on Ukraine. Russia's delegation in Atlanta will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while China will be represented by a deputy foreign minister. Most other participating countries have sent their respective top diplomats, according to US officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More