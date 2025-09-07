Coldplay kiss-cam drama: A recap of the scandal that ended marriages and careers

Almost two months after the viral Coldplay kiss cam controversy, Kristin Cabot, the former HR of Astronomer, and her husband have reportedly filed for a divorce. Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron's viral Coldplay kiss-cam moment.(X)

Cabot was caught canoodling with her then-boss, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in July.

Following the scandal that went insanely viral, Kristin's marriage to Andrew Cabot, the wealthiest scion of the Boston dynasty, was said to be in trouble. According to reports, they have now formally chosen to end their relationship.

After the kiss cam event went viral online, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, had also removed her husband's last name from her social media site.

The Coldplay kiss-cam scandal: A recap

During a Coldplay concert held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 16, the stadium's kiss cam focused on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were in an embrace. Both appeared startled and quickly tried to hide their faces when they realised that they were on the kiss-cam, raising immediate suspicion among attendees and viewers.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin added to the speculation, joking from the stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy.”

The video went immediately viral and was seen by millions across the world. The scandal led to Andy Byron being forced to resign as the CEO of Astronomer. Kristin Cabot also left her job as the Chief People Officer (head of HR).

The incident sparked memes and reels on social media, and it led to a huge discussion on workplace relationships and privacy in the age of social media.

More than a month after the incident, it still continues to have implications for both Byron and Cabot. While Cabot’s marriage is now heading for a divorce, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, reverted to her maiden name, sparking speculation that their marriage is also heading towards its end.