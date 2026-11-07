US Marine charged with aggravated manslaughter after mother, child killed in Virginia I-95 DUI crash
An active-duty Marine, Malik Jeremiah Thomas, now faces two aggravated manslaughter charges as authorities say his vehicle slammed into a family’s SUV on I-95.
Authorities have charged 22-year-old active-duty Marine Malik Jeremiah Thomas with two counts of aggravated manslaughter. Virginia State Police said Thomas drove under the influence and crashed into a family’s SUV on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Friday. The crash killed a mother and her young child.
Thomas, of Fredericksburg, was initially arrested on a DUI charge before prosecutors upgraded the case later Friday. Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen announced that Thomas now faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.
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What happened in the crash
According to Virginia State Police, the collision occurred at about 1:53 am Friday near mile marker 141 on northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County. Investigators said a Dodge Charger driven by Thomas was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a Nissan Rogue carrying a Stafford family.
The impact forced the Nissan off the left side of the highway, causing it to overturn.
Authorities said an adult woman riding in the SUV died at the scene. A child passenger, younger than five, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The SUV’s driver, identified only as the victims’ husband and father, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Officials have not publicly released the identities of the victims.
Thomas was not injured in the collision. Three passengers riding in his vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.
Why were the charges upgraded?
Investigators said Thomas identified himself at the crash scene as an active-duty member of the US Marine Corps. Prosecutors said testing showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.17. Because of the high alcohol concentration, authorities upgraded the charges after reviewing evidence collected from the scene.
The Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thomas is scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 9.
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Accident lead to traffic disruption
The fatal collision shut down all northbound travel lanes on Interstate 95 for several hours Friday morning as emergency crews responded and investigators documented the scene.
Authorities diverted traffic while first responders worked at the crash site. The 95 Express Lanes reopened around 6 am, while the regular northbound lanes resumed normal traffic by about 7 am, according to officials. Stafford County Public Schools also reported widespread delays to morning bus routes because of the traffic backup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More