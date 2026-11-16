Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Architect of Mexico’s Modern Drug Trade, Dies at 80

Known as El Padrino —the Godfather—Félix Gallardo built a drug-trafficking empire that reshaped Mexico’s relationship with organized crime and government corruption, leaving a legacy of violence that endures across the country. Félix Gallardo’s notoriety grew after his portrayal by Mexican actor Diego Luna in the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico.”

Félix Gallardo died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia at a private hospital in Guadalajara, where he had been transferred from a high-security prison on Friday, a Mexican official said.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, a former Mexican police officer who rose from humble origins to become one of Latin America’s most powerful drug traffickers and a pioneer of the global cocaine trade, has died. He was 80 years old.

Félix Gallardo was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Sinaloa state and joined the police despite having only a second-grade education. By the late 1970s, as the U.S. intensified its war on drugs and Mexico’s military raided mountain strongholds in Sinaloa, he moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco. There, he cultivated a network of political allies and built the foundations of a nationwide trafficking organization.

Sophisticated, smooth and well connected, Félix Gallardo assembled an unprecedented web of protection that extended from local officials to federal law enforcement and attorneys general, security analysts said. Those ties would prove crucial in transforming the mechanics of the drug trade.

At the time, Colombia’s Pablo Escobar shipped cocaine north through the Caribbean, but U.S. interdiction efforts began seizing his submarines, speedboats and freighters. Looking for new routes, Escobar turned to Mexico, where Félix Gallardo saw an opening.

Through his government contacts, Félix Gallardo arranged protection for overland routes carrying cocaine from South America through Mexico to the U.S. border. For a fee, traffickers could move their product under the protection of the Mexican state. Rather than cash, Félix Gallardo demanded a percentage of each shipment—an innovation that made him one of the richest men in the hemisphere and altered the global narcotics business.

As his profits soared, so did his political influence. He used his wealth to buy protection, expand routes and unify Mexico’s disparate trafficking groups, including those led by Rafael Caro Quintero, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and the Arellano Félix brothers in Tijuana. Each paid tribute in exchange for a franchise to operate in their territory—and the protection that came with it.