A 40-year-old farmer died after allegedly being attacked with axes and sticks over a dispute involving buffalo dung at his house gate in Mehrana village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, police said on Tuesday. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. The victim, Manoj Kumar succumbed to his injuries at PGI Rohtak on Monday. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. (HT File) more

The victim, Manoj Kumar succumbed to his injuries at PGI Rohtak on Monday. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

According to a complaint lodged by his brother Sukhbir, the dispute began on Friday when Sunny alias Monu brought his buffalo to drink water near the family’s cattle shed. The animal defecated near their gate, prompting Manoj’s wife, Priyanka, to object, leading to an argument.

The complainant alleged that around 10 pm the same night, Sunny and his associates returned and attacked Manoj while he was sleeping. The attackers, allegedly armed with axes, sticks and lathis, fled after Sukhbir and Priyanka rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion.

Manoj was initially taken to a private hospital in Charkhi Dadri and later shifted to PGI Rohtak after being referred to other medical facilities, where he died during treatment.

Angry over the incident, family members and villagers blocked the Dadri-Patuwas road demanding the arrest of the accused. Badhra MLA Umed Patuwas reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.

Badhra police station incharge Satbir Singh said three accused Himanshu alias Dholia, Sunny alias Monu and Vikrant alias Kalia had been arrested. A case on murder charges has been registered against six people, including a woman identified as Shakuntala, on the basis of Sukhbir’s complaint. Further investigation is underway, police said.