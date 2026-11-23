MUMBAI: Concerned over the sharp decline in the number of operational sugar factories in the state, the Maharashtra government has constituted a panel to revitalise the cooperative sugar sector and suggest a financial model to sustain the industry. The 13-member panel will be headed by the sugar commissioner, Pune, and representatives from organisations working in the sugar cooperative sector.

Several sugar factories have shut or been sold due to financial difficulties, liquidation proceedings, among other things. (Pic for representation/HT Archive) more less

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The cooperative sugar sector, which has played a pivotal role in strengthening the rural economy and generates thousands of crores in revenue, has declined from from 200 to less than half in the last 25 years, according to data with the state cooperation department.

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Several factories have shut or been sold due to financial difficulties, liquidation proceedings, among other things. Currently, around 30 cooperative sugar factories are being operated by private managements under lease or collaborative arrangements. As a result, the number of cooperative factories undertaking crushing operations independently has declined to around 75.

On other hand, 33 cooperative factories have received financial assistance through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in the last two years and, yet, their financial position has not improved significantly, according to officials from the state co-operative department.

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{{^usCountry}} The newly constituted committee will examine the financial difficulties, debt burden, crushing capacity, production costs and economic viability of cooperative sugar factories. It will assess the financial viability of each factory and suggest a financial model to sustain them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly constituted committee will examine the financial difficulties, debt burden, crushing capacity, production costs and economic viability of cooperative sugar factories. It will assess the financial viability of each factory and suggest a financial model to sustain them. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee will also explore an integrated bio-refinery model to boost sugar factories’ income by producing ten by-products, including ethanol, compressed biogas, green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, bio-chemicals and solar energy. It will also assess a funding model under which the centre contributes 20%, the state 10% and sugar factories the remaining 70%.

P R Patil, president of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd, welcomed the move to revitalise the sugar cooperative sector but said, “The state government has a very small role in the sector while the challenges being faced by sugar factories are due to the policies of the central government. It increased the sugarcane purchasing price every year in the last six years but increased the minimum sale price of sugar only once. The central government’s decision on ethanol has jeopardised thousands of crores in investment. All this needs to be sorted out.”