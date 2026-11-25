Pathanamthitta , A joint inspection team has imposed fines totalling ₹1 lakh in 29 cases of violations at shops in and around the Sabarimala temple during the first week of the ongoing pilgrimage season, officials said. Sabarimala: ₹1 lakh fine imposed on shops for unhygienic conditions more

The inspections, including at night, are being conducted by a joint team comprising officials from the Local Self-Government, Revenue, Health, Food Safety, Legal Metrology and Civil Supplies departments.

Most violations detected so far relate to unhygienic conditions in hotels and eateries, including waiters not wearing gloves and head covers and unclean kitchen environments, according to an official statement.

The team is also strictly checking complaints of shops charging prices higher than the prescribed rates and taking action against those selling goods with short measures and weights.

On Sunday, stale food was seized from a hotel at Sannidhanam and was destroyed, and a fine was imposed on the establishment, officials said.

The squad has also issued strict instructions that rotten fruits should be discarded entirely and not used for preparing juice after removing only the spoiled portions.

The inspection drive is being carried out by three squads. Apart from checking food establishments, the officials also interact directly with Ayyappa devotees to seek their feedback and initiate further action based on their complaints, the statement added.

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple was opened for the annual Mandala pilgrimage season on November 17.

The Mandala pooja will be held on December 27, following which the temple will close for the day. It will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Makaravilakku festival will be held on January 14.

Devotees can have darshan until January 19, and the temple will close on January 20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.