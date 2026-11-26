SP’s real challenge is to preserve 2024’s gains

If there is one state where the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were an absolute shocker for the BJP, it is Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-led alliance’s seat count went from 64 in 2019 to just 36 in 2024, while the SP-Congress alliance won 43 Lok Sabha constituencies. When broken down at the AC-level, the BJP- and SP-led alliances won 174 and 224 ACs each. What made the results even more interesting was the fact that the vote share difference between the BJP- and SP-led alliances was very small -- 43.69% and 43.53% respectively. A granular analysis of the results shows how tightly contested the elections were. 10% of the 403 ACs were decided by a margin of up to just 1.5% of the votes polled, which would have been enough to flip the majority mark in the assembly between the two elections. Another 10% of the ACs were decided by 1.5% to 3.7% of the votes polled. Given the neck and neck nature of the contest in as many as 80 ACs, it is no wonder that every constituency will witness a hard bargain between the allies and a bitter contest between the two alliances. Alliance formation in 2024 would have been easier for the Congress and SP because the alliance was a distant second on the basis of past results. Not anymore. The 2024 results, ironical as it sounds, might have become the biggest problem for the INDIA alliance in the state.