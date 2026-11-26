To a rookie viewer of Tamil Nadu politics, it might seem baffling if a six-month-old state government is unable to enforce a Supreme Court directive. Yet, the controversy unfolding over a ceremonial lamp being lit atop a temple on the outskirts of Madurai, instead of a sacred but disputed stone pillar, is understandable, politically. By allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Mahadeepam at the Uchchipillaiyar temple at Thiruparankundram, and not the Deepathoon, the pillar, the TVK has echoed a stance taken by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government that saw the demand as an attempt to inflame communal passions. In doing so, chief minister Vijay has taken a political risk by ostensibly positioning himself as an inheritor of the Periyarist legacy of the Dravidian movement. By allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Mahadeepam at the Uchchipillaiyar temple at Thiruparankundram, and not the Deepathoon, the pillar, the TVK has echoed a stance taken by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government that saw the demand as an attempt to inflame communal passions. (@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI) more

Emerging in the early 20th century through the Justice Party and later bolstered by Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement, Dravidian politics was built on anti-caste egalitarianism, rationalism, linguistic federalism, and secularism. Periyar advocated a form of militant atheism and remained outside electoral politics, but later leaders — such as CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi or MG Ramachandran — successfully translated Periyar’s ideological framework into pragmatic politics. Tamil Nadu’s famous Dravidian consensus — which allowed the DMK and AIADMK to exchange power without seriously hurting the state’s economy or policy progress — rested on this compact of caste-based social justice, faith-based secularism, and populism.

When Vijay swept to power earlier this year on a wave of fan adulation and Gen Z disenchantment with the status quo, it was read as the end of the Dravidian consensus. Yet, as this newspaper earlier noted, Vijay moved away from the two Dravidian majors but not Dravidian ideology. He paid obeisance to Periyar, Annadurai and Ramachandran, didn’t speak ill of either Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa, said that he was committed to social justice, and courted every religion. It appears that the TVK government’s stance on Madurai is part of the same positioning, even as the administration has attempted to ringfence him from Supreme Court criticism by saying it followed the wishes of the temple management with an eye on law and order. In a state where communal polarisation has not worked at scale and the BJP remains a fringe force, the TVK and allies appear to believe that the political benefits of maintaining status quo are greater. Whether this ideologically charged gamble works may depend, among other factors, on the top court’s response.