There is a fundamental shift happening in the discourse over water. For a start, the terms used to state the problem have changed: Water stress has displaced water scarcity and water bankruptcy supplants water crisis. Water ATM, water mining, and water footprint have gained currency in conversations. The new vocabulary indicates an urgency to think and act differently about water issues. The belief that the next world war will be fought over water is now common, and some countries are even searching for it on other planets. India’s water conflicts, from the local to the international, share one root: competing claims over a shared, finite resource. India’s water conflicts, from the local to the international, share one root: competing claims over a shared, finite resource. (Shutterstock) more

Worldwide, there are three major perspectives on water: commons, entitlement (rights discourse), and commodity. Each answers the question “who may claim water?” differently. The commons perspective envisages water as being beyond ownership, held under the principle of trusteeship, so that all living beings can use water as per their need. The entitlement perspective grounds claims in rights. In 2010, the United Nations (UN) recognised water and sanitation as human rights, and in 2015 it recognised them as separate but closely linked rights. The Supreme Court of India has interpreted the right to water as a corollary of the right to life (Article 21). The commodity perspective is based on the premise of water as an economic good and promotes privatisation; so, claims go to those who can pay.

Four actors press these claims: the State, the market, international organisations, and local communities. The State plays a crucial role in policy formulation and in transboundary and regional conflicts. The market is equally important, since India’s water industry encompasses bottled drinking water, municipal and industrial water management, and critical infrastructure projects. International organisations such as the UN, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank, along with multinational companies, play a significant role in framing water narratives. Local communities depend on rivers and ponds for their livelihood and play an important role in conservation, yet they often hold the weakest formal claims.

In India, the Constitution divides authority over these claims, which helps explain why disputes multiply. Water falls under Entry 17 of List II (State List) in the Seventh Schedule, covering water supplies, irrigation, canals, drainage, embankments, storage and water power. Yet rivers cross state lines. Under Article 262, Parliament can enact laws to adjudicate disputes, which produced the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956 and the River Boards Act, 1956. Under the 73rd and 74th Amendments, drinking water, minor irrigation, and domestic/industrial supply are devolved to panchayats (Eleventh Schedule) and municipalities (Twelfth Schedule). Issues from dam-induced displacement to floods, droughts, depleting groundwater, arsenic and fluoride contamination, and dying small rivers thus fall between three tiers of authority.

The Ganga Mukti Andolan shows how claims collide. The struggle that is now over four decades began in Bhagalpur, Bihar, in 1982 to demand the abolition of Jalkar Jamindari (Panidari Tax), two landlords’ claim over the river. In 1991, the tax was abolished, but the same year the region was declared the Vikramshila Ganges Dolphin Sanctuary and fishing was restricted to conserve biodiversity. Livelihood claims now met a conservation claim. The movement today works through a registered NGO, Jal Shramik Sangh, with members from seven districts. Its demands range from removal of the Farakka Barrage to better living conditions for fishing communities.

The same logic scales up when it comes to inter-state or international conflicts over claiming waters. The Cauvery dispute, one of the most talked-about domestic conflicts, pits upper riparian Karnataka against lower riparian Tamil Nadu, each claiming a share of a finite flow. Internationally, India is engaged in a conflict over the Indus Waters Treaty (1960), which divides the Indus system’s rivers between India and Pakistan and has been widely seen as favouring Pakistan. In April 2025, India placed it in abeyance, citing national interest and cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.

Whatever the scale, the pattern repeats: global versus local, livelihood versus biodiversity, commons versus commodity, agriculture versus industry are all rival claims on the same water. Conflicts around water are puzzling at one level but, at bottom, are just about survival. Of water, of people.

Ruchi Shree is assistant professor at department of political science, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (Bihar). The views expressed are personal