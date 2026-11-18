Even as sugar prices have reached their highest level this year, Haryana’s sugar industry is facing uncertainty ahead of the beginning of the crushing season, with an escalating farmers’ agitation over sugarcane prices threatening to disrupt operations at cooperative and private mills in the state. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also announced a proposed gherao of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2 if the demand is not accepted. (HT File)

The agitation, which began at Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM) in Yamunanagar ahead of the crushing operations, is likely to spread to other sugar mills across the state. Sugarcane growers have threatened to withhold supplies from all state mills unless the state advised price (SAP) is increased to ₹600 per quintal from the recently announced ₹430 per quintal, which included a ₹15 hike.

However, the timing of the protest has raised concerns among mills management. Saraswati Sugar Mills was scheduled to begin crushing on November 17, while most of the sugar mills in the state are scheduled to start operations in the last week of November.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also announced a proposed gherao of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2 if the demand is not accepted.

While rejecting the ₹15 SAP hike, the farmers claimed that it does not compensate for rising expenditure on fertilisers, pesticides, diesel, machinery and labour. They have also cited an increase of around ₹25 per kg in sugar prices over the past year.

However, after a meeting with the protesting farmers, the Haryana chief minister had said that the state was providing the highest sugarcane price in the country. However, the farmers rejected Saini’s claims, saying that other states, especially Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have yet to announce the SAP.

Issue resolvable between govt & farmers: Sugar mill officials

The officials of the sugar mills in the state are viewing the issue as something that could be resolved between the government and the farmers. “We will follow the decision taken by the government and will run the industry accordingly. But this year, amid the reports of better yield, we have raised the target to 95 lakh quintals from last year’s 92 lakh quintals,” chief executive of SSM Yamunanagar, Kuldeep Kumar, told media persons.

The protests come amid a sharp decline in the state’s sugarcane production. Figures from the state cooperation department revealed that production in 2025–26 was estimated at 536.24 lakh quintals, down 37.55% from 858.78 lakh quintals in 2020–21. As per the figures, the average yield also dropped from 347.68 quintals per acre in 2020–21 to an estimated 329.59 quintals per acre in 2025–26.

However, officials in the state agriculture department claimed that the area surged slightly this year, while officials at the sugar mill claimed that there was no increase in the area. Furthermore, cane production remains significantly low compared to the crushing capacity of 14 sugar mills.

Shortage of cane posing challenge to state’s plans to expand ethanol production

A senior official of a private sugar mill, requesting anonymity, said the shortage of sugarcane was also posing a challenge to Haryana’s plans to expand ethanol production. He said the government had issued strict directions against diverting sugar for ethanol production, further affecting the viability of these facilities.

Several mills in the state have installed or are developing ethanol plants; for instance, the Shahabad Cooperative Sugar Mill operates a 60-KLPD plant, while the Saraswati Sugar Mill in Yamunanagar has operationalised a 100-KLPD facility.

However, both plants are unlikely to remain operational this year. Besides, poor sugarcane production may also pose a challenge for the cooperative sugar mills in Panipat and Karnal, which are developing ethanol production facilities with capacities of 90 KLPD and 120 KLPD, respectively.

Terming the meager hike in sugarcane prices as a key factor behind farmers shunning sugarcane cultivation, Dr Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist at the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, said that Haryana has increased sugarcane prices by only ₹68 per quintal (from ₹362 to ₹430) during the last five years. This represents an annual increase of about 3%, compared to an annual inflation rate of about 5%, meaning that “farmers are compelled to sell their sugarcane at a loss of 2% annually”.