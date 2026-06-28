Anant Ambani visits Tirumala temple, donates hair as part of centuries-old tradition

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, where he offered prayers, took part in the early morning Suprabhata Seva and underwent the traditional tonsure ritual - donating his hair to Lord Venkateswara. Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

Anant arrived in Tirumala at around 1 am and later participated in the Suprabhata Seva, the ceremonial ritual that marks the awakening of the presiding deity. After the darshan, temple priests blessed him with Vedic benedictions, while the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) presented him with a sacred memento and prasadam.

One of the highlights of his visit was the traditional hair donation ceremony. Offering one's hair at Tirumala is a centuries-old practice followed by millions of devotees as an act of surrender, humility and gratitude to Lord Venkateswara. The gesture also drew attention because Anant's long hair had become one of his most recognisable personal features in recent years.

Several videos of him from the temple have surfaced online. In the videos, Anant is seen feeding elephants after the hair donation ceremony. He wore a white Veshti paired with the upper cloth, Angavastram. He also donned a red-and-gold ceremonial shawl.