Parul Gulati admits she's not earning ₹40k/night from Goa Airbnb: ‘Reality hit me’

Two years ago, actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati revealed that she has bought a house in Goa which she plans to put up on Airbnb. The founder of Nish Hair estimated an income of ₹40,000 per night from the homestay. Parul Gulati is an actress and entrepreneur who owns a homestay in Goa.

“I bought [a house] in Goa. Usko main Airbnb pe daalungi. Ghar se paisa kamaugi,” Gultai told podcaster Sharan Hegde in 2024.

Asked about the rental yield, the 31-year-old had confidently replied: “That Airbnb I can make per day 40,000 because it's a 2BHK.”

Then vs now Today, she is more cognizant of reality. Parul Gulati recently appeared again on Sharan Hegde’s podcast, where she admitted that her house is not generating the amount of money she assumed it would. In fact, it’s not even bringing in half of what she thought.

Located in Goa’s Nerul, Gulati’s Airbnb — called Malkin House — is a luxurious two-bedroom villa that comes with a private pool and garden.

Despite its posh location and well-appointed interiors, the villa is not commanding a rent of ₹40,000 per night.

Parul Gulati admitted that she did not take into consideration factors like competition and off-season when she made the prediction.