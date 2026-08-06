Parul Gulati admits she's not earning ₹40k/night from Goa Airbnb: ‘Reality hit me’
Parul Gulati reveals her homestay in Goa, Malkin House, is failing to meet her initial rental expectations of ₹40,000 per night.
Two years ago, actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati revealed that she has bought a house in Goa which she plans to put up on Airbnb. The founder of Nish Hair estimated an income of ₹40,000 per night from the homestay.
“I bought [a house] in Goa. Usko main Airbnb pe daalungi. Ghar se paisa kamaugi,” Gultai told podcaster Sharan Hegde in 2024.
Asked about the rental yield, the 31-year-old had confidently replied: “That Airbnb I can make per day 40,000 because it's a 2BHK.”
Then vs now
Today, she is more cognizant of reality. Parul Gulati recently appeared again on Sharan Hegde’s podcast, where she admitted that her house is not generating the amount of money she assumed it would. In fact, it’s not even bringing in half of what she thought.
Located in Goa’s Nerul, Gulati’s Airbnb — called Malkin House — is a luxurious two-bedroom villa that comes with a private pool and garden.
Despite its posh location and well-appointed interiors, the villa is not commanding a rent of ₹40,000 per night.
Parul Gulati admitted that she did not take into consideration factors like competition and off-season when she made the prediction.
“As I said on your podcast that I will charge 45k a night, reality hit me because back then there weren't so many villas, so many luxury villas. Over 4-5 years, there are way more properties,” she told Sharan Hegde.
“I did not understand an off-season or a peak season very well. It's my first time, first rodeo. So, they were promising 45k. Right now, we are charging 11k,” she further acknowledged, claiming that Malkin House commands a rent of ₹11,000 per night.
Homestays in Goa
Gulati’s experience reflects the supply vs demand dilemma that many homestay owners are currently facing in Goa, arguably the country’s most popular holiday destination.
(Also read: Actress Parul Gulati slammed for buying house in Goa, turning it into Airbnb rental for ₹40,000 a day)
Last year, the Goa government had also raised concerns over unregistered homestays operating out of residential buildings, according to the In
“There is a growing concern among Goans regarding illegal homestays in buildings and unregistered homes and estates. This unregulated activity is causing anxiety among the residents and raising concerns of safety, security and infrastructure strain. In buildings, if there are 50 flats, ten are given on rent for short-term holidays. No one keeps a track of who moves in and out. They drink in the common spaces [of the building complex]…play loud music,” BJP MLA Michael Lobo had said in the legislative assembly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More