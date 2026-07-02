'Bangalore, you did me dirty': Parul Gulati says 2 store employees scammed her of ₹8 lakh plus

During questioning, the store manager allegedly admitted to carrying out the fraud soon after joining the company. "All he said was, 'I started after one month of joining the job,'" Gulati recalled, adding that he had apparently spent the first month understanding how the business operated before executing the alleged scam.

Things came to light after she made an unannounced visit to the Bengaluru outlet. Gulati claimed that the sales executive, who had access to the store's CCTV cameras, conveniently called in sick on the day of her surprise inspection. The store manager, however, reported to work.

In the clip, Gulati revealed photos of the two accused. She said that she had been sensing that something was wrong at the store for some time but could not pinpoint the issue. "I was trying to figure out what was going wrong because I knew there was a discrepancy," she said.

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has alleged that she was scammed by two employees at her Nish Hair store in Bengaluru . In an Instagram video, Gulati claimed that she spent an entire day at a police station after discovering that the store manager and a sales executive were diverting customer payments into their personal bank accounts instead of the company's. "Bangalore, you did me dirty," read the text on the Instagram video.

How the alleged scam worked? Gulati claimed the two employees sold Nish Hair products worth ₹15,000- ₹20,000 every day but asked customers to transfer payments to their personal accounts instead of the company's. "They sold my product, my packaging, through my name to the customer and then took the whole amount themselves. Toh unhone mujhse bhi churaya hai, aur customers se bhi," she said.

She further alleged that the store manager had been siphoning off money for nearly 6 months, leading to missing inventory and accounting discrepancies.

In the caption accompanying the video, Gulati claimed she currently has evidence covering six months of the alleged fraud. "I got scammed, and I have proof of only 6 months. I don't know what to do, but all I can do is request that these two never get hired," she wrote.

She further claimed that the store manager admitted to misappropriating around ₹8 lakh. "The guy has told me himself, 'I didn't do more than 8L,' and the girl is still on the run," she alleged.

"I highly doubt if I will ever recover my money, but these two did me dirty, and they deserve to never get work anywhere," Gulati wrote.

In the video, Gulati also cautioned customers who had shopped at the Bengaluru store, saying that anyone who transferred money directly to the two employees instead of the official company account may also have been cheated. She urged customers to always ask for a bill and verify payment details before completing any purchase.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, she added that she was unsure whether she would recover the money but hoped the accused would be held accountable. "Yeh chor hain, yeh jahan jaayenge wahan chori karenge. Inme koi imaan nahi hai. Yeh ghatiya log hain, ghatiya," she said.