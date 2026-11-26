Tewari further argued that a special sitting should not be used as a substitute for the regular Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress MP Manish Tewari argued that a special sitting should not be used as a substitute for the regular Winter Session of Parliament. (HT Photo)

Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the government's decision to convene a four-day sitting of Parliament from November 30, with senior Congress MP Manish Tewari saying the move “mocks the institution of Parliament.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas also criticised the proposed sitting, alleging tht the government was seeking to push through delimitation “under the guise of the Women’s Reservation Bill,” and warned against what he described as “electoral engineering.”

‘Real ‘expenditure’ will be humongous': What opposition leaders said In a post on X, Congress MP Tewari said the request “mocks the institution of Parliament”, while adding that it was time for the Winter Session to convene. To be sure, the government had not prorogued the Monsoon Session, which concluded on August 13.

Therefore, the session remains technically alive and under Rule 15 of the Lok Sabha rules and corresponding Rajya Sabha rules, the Speaker or Chairman can call a sitting at any time without the President summoning a fresh session.

Tewari added, “A Special Session is a mechanism for convening during the inter-session period. It can and should not become a substitute for a regular winter session.” He further said, “Why not just convene a regular winter session and the government can if the government chooses too, it can always regurgitate defeated legislation.”