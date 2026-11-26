Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was taken to a hospital after complaining of uneasiness during a visit to Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara on Thursday morning, but was discharged after medical tests found no abnormalities, officials said.’ Jagdeep Dhankhar complained of uneasiness during a visit to Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. Doctors conducted an ECG and other tests, all of which were normal. more

Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, had visited the temple to attend the Mangala Aarti. After the prayers, the couple was welcomed at the temple’s reception area in keeping with its traditions.

Rajsamand district collector Arun Kumar Hasija told reporters that Dhankhar complained of uneasiness shortly after reaching Moti Mahal Chowk on the temple premises.

“A chair was immediately arranged for him. The doctors and nursing staff deployed as part of his protocol provided him with oxygen and subsequently shifted him to Govardhan District Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors examined him and found him to be in good health,” Hasija said.

The collector said doctors conducted several medical examinations, including an electrocardiogram (ECG), as a precaution.

“All his test results were normal. Following the medical examination, the former vice president, along with his wife, left for Udaipur’s Dabok airport,” Hasija said.

This is the second reported instance of Dhankhar experiencing health issues this month.

On November 11, Dhankhar reportedly collapsed during his morning walk. Security personnel accompanying him took him to his residence in a police control room (PCR) vehicle.

A medical team from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), along with a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), subsequently examined him and provided medical assistance.