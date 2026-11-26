Nitin Gadkari announces seven high-speed greenfield highway corridors to boost West Bengal's connectivity
Unveiling development projects worth ₹8,700 crore at Kolaghat, Gadkari said he had asked officials to prepare a plan to address Kolkata's traffic problems.
Published on: Nov 26, 2026, 20:12:31 IST
PTI
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Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a 250-km ring road project for Kolkata at an estimated cost of ₹14,000 crore, saying it would help ease traffic congestion in the city.
Unveiling 22 development projects worth ₹8,700 crore at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said he had asked officials to prepare a plan to address Kolkata's traffic problems after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his ministers met him.
"I want to make Kolkata a better city. I had told your minister and officials to prepare a plan to free Kolkata from traffic congestion. I am announcing approval for a 250-km ring road for Kolkata at a cost of ₹14,000 crore," he said, with Adhikari on the stage.
Gadkari said the ring road was only the beginning of a broader plan to improve the city's road infrastructure and asked officials to assess Kolkata's requirements.
He also suggested adopting modern urban road engineering models that integrate roads, flyovers and metro rail on a single-pillar support system to make optimum use of available space and improve traffic flow.
He cited similar projects in Pune and Nagpur as examples.
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