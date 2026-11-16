Mumbai: Out of more than 92,000 km of roads planned to be completed by 2047, the state government now wants to fast-track about 15,000 km. The state government, through the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), has begun identifying these “Priority Corridors” under the Maharashtra Amritkaal Road Development Plan. The list is expected to be ready in the first half of 2027. State to prioritise 15,000 km of roads to meet 2047 target

The PWD prepared the plan in May 2025 for implementation between 2025 and 2047. It comprises a state-level Road Sector Policy, a Road Network Master Plan and a Core Road Network (CRN) for 2047.

The government has directed MSIDC to take up road works only on roads forming part of the approved CRN, to avoid duplication of investment. An MSIDC document accessed by HT says the appointed consultant will link MSIDC’s proposed and ongoing works to the CRN and ensure they are aligned with it.

The exercise will bring together works under programmes such as the Asian Development Bank, MSIDC, MSRDC, Hybrid Annuity Model and PPP. Corridors will be chosen based on connectivity to growth centres and tourism destinations.

Growth centres include MIDC areas, agricultural produce market committees, multi-modal logistics parks, dry ports, national investment and manufacturing zones and special economic zones. Tourism zones include pilgrim and religious sites, forts, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The corridors will include internal roads leading to these places, besides expressways and national and state highways.

Maharashtra has a 3,04,954km road network: 794km of expressways, 18,129km of national highways, 2,158km of major state highways, 31,013km of state highways, 72,356km of major district roads, 37,295km of other district roads and 1,43,209km of village roads.

The 2047 CRN totals 92,598km, comprising the expressway network (6,272km), national highway network ( 16,980km), growth network (14,919km), tourism network ( 4,247km) and common network (50,180km). About 15,000km of this will be prioritised.

Projects in the pipeline include the Virar-Alibaug Multi Modal Corridor, Pune Ring Road, Shaktipeeth Expressway (Wardha to Sindhudurg), Revas-Redi Coastal Highway, Jalna-Nanded Expressway and Igatpuri-Vadhavan Expressway.