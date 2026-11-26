Road under bridges (RUBs) across the city have fallen victim to Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) officials’ apathy, with poor lighting and potholes turning them into accident traps at night. Following the concerns, the MC commissioner has ordered repairs by Friday, warning that no laxity will be tolerated. Road under bridges (RUBs) across the city have fallen victim to Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) officials’ apathy, with poor lighting and potholes turning them into accident traps at night. Following the concerns, the MC commissioner has ordered repairs by Friday, warning that no laxity will be tolerated. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

“All RUBs lack proper lighting. Some, in fact, lack any at all—like the one on the southern bypass near Verka Chowk. This makes accidents very likely, as commuters can’t see potholes or uneven surfaces,” said Rahul Verma, a member of the Punjab Road Safety Council.

He said the RUBs near Sarabha Nagar had potholes and lacked a divider at the point where they joined. “People on two-wheelers actually switch between RUBs in the middle. This is right where the RUBs take a blind turn. This shows a total lack of regard for road safety,” he said.

However, MC commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann on Wednesday ordered officials to ensure 100% functional street lights across the city by Friday.

“The junior engineers are visiting their respective areas and will also submit a report on the matter to senior officials. Officials of the lighting branch have been ordered to conduct field surveys, carry out repairs wherever required, and submit certificates confirming 100% functional streetlights in their respective areas,” said Mann.

He said that duties have been assigned to the concerned officials for completing the exercise and strict orders have been issued that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Further, officials have been directed to lodge complaints with the contracting firm if streetlights are found to be non-functional in any area. If the contractor fails to repair the streetlights, strict action will be taken against the firm as per the provisions of the contract.

Officials have been directed to submit survey details and certificates in a prescribed proforma, including the date and time of the surveys, the number of defective lights found, and the date of repairs.

“The officials have been ordered to certify that all streetlights are functional in their respective areas,” Mann said, adding that he would also be conducting field inspections in the coming days.