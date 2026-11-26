Ahead of its 15th Foundation Day celebrations on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the “Punjab Kushhaal Rally” in Moga on the occasion will mark a new chapter in Punjab’s politics. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the state cabinet and senior party leadership would be present at the rally. (HT) more

During the rally, the party will present its five-year report card to the people, highlighting the achievements of the Bhagwant Mann-led government and formally launch its campaign for the 2027 assembly elections.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the state cabinet and senior party leadership would be present at the rally, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said.

Extensive arrangements had been made to ensure that people attending the rally from different parts of Punjab did not face any inconvenience, he said while addressing a press conference.

Providing details, he said parking facilities had been arranged at two locations, while provisions for food, drinking water and washrooms had also been made. Punjab Police and security personnel were coordinating all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the rally, he added.

Pannu appealed to people from across Punjab to participate in large numbers in the rally and become part of the celebrations marking the AAP’s 15th foundation day.

He said fulfilling the promises made to the people was the state government’s priority since it assumed office in 2022.

“We introduced 600 units of free electricity per bill cycle for every household in July 2022. Today, nearly 90% households in Punjab are receiving zero electricity bills. This reflects our commitment to providing direct relief to ordinary families,” he said. He also highlighted the government’s employment initiatives, citing more than 78,000 jobs had been provided to young people purely on merit.

Describing the revival of canal irrigation as one of the government’s most significant achievements, the AAP leader said, “When the AAP came to power, only 22-23% canal water was reaching agricultural fields. Through sustained efforts, this figure has now increased to nearly 88%. We began working on this from our very first day because Punjab’s groundwater depletion was a matter of serious concern.”

He added that improved utilisation of canal water had strengthened water management during the flood season, helping Punjab avoid major flood-related difficulties this time.

“Punjab is the only state to have established such a specialised force dedicated to road safety. Fatalities at accident sites in Punjab had declined by 48%,” he claimed. He said the Sadak Surakhya Force was not only saving precious lives but also safeguarding valuables worth crores belonging to accident victims, which could otherwise have been lost or stolen.

Kejriwal, Mann meet Sanjeev Arora’s family in Ludhiana

On the eve of AAP’s “Punjab Kushhaal Rally” in Moga, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited Ludhiana and met the family members of jailed cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora at his residence.

Arora has already been announced the party candidate from Ludhiana West for the 2027 polls.

Several councillors representing different wards of the Ludhiana West constituency were also present during the visit of the party’s top leadership.