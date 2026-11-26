Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now allow users to schedule messages ahead of time. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah shared the link to a blog post announcing this much-requested feature late last night. WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to schedule messages (Representational image) more

Say it at the right time Users can now schedule their WhatsApp messages between 10 minutes to 14 days in advance. This is applicable to both group chats and one-on-one conversations.

In its blog post titled “Say it at the right time with scheduled messages”, WhatsApp noted that scheduled messages had been one of their “most requested features.”

How to schedule a message on Whatsapp? WhatsApp users can schedule a message by pressing and holding the ‘send’ button, then choosing the date and time when they want the message to arrive.

“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive,” the post explained.