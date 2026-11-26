Tata Sons on Wednesday updated the board agenda for its November 30 meeting to include a plan to go public in six months after shareholder clearance, including hiring lead bankers, legal advisors and other key partners. The updated agenda also includes potential options for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the company’s largest non-Tata shareholder, an executive privy to the development said. The updated agenda item mentions “matters related to IPO”, which the Tata Sons board wants to present to shareholders at a special meeting or an extraordinary general meeting. (Reuters) more

The updated agenda item sets a strict deadline: the draft prospectus must be sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India within 90 days after shareholder approval, and the company must be listed within 90 days after that, the executive mentioned above said on the condition of anonymity.

This development could escalate the feud within Tata Sons, coming in the days after Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, asked the company not to take any step towards an initial public offering (IPO). After the Reserve Bank of India on November 16 asked Tata Sons to comply with listing requirements, Noel had on November 20 asked that no action be taken towards listing, “including the appointment of any adviser or intermediary” and “any alteration of the Articles”, asking the company to consider other options instead.

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The updated agenda item mentions “matters related to IPO”, which the Tata Sons board wants to present to shareholders at a special meeting or an extraordinary general meeting. Another item covers the reappointment of Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran. The IPO item also commits the company to fully comply with the RBI’s rules for non-banking financial companies, including the required policies, committees, and key appointments.

Another updated agenda item concerns options for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons. “The added details include discussion about whether to do a buyback or reduce capital, valuation, timelines, and the pros and cons of each option,” the executive said.

However, there is no mention of whether Tata Sons wants to discuss a September 28 merger proposal made by Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of Tata Sons. Tata Trusts has suggested that Tata Sons should consider merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into it. This would help Tata Sons avoid being classified as a core investment company and the resulting mandatory listing requirement.

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“There is complete silence (on the proposal),” based on the agenda update, the executive cited at first said.

Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.

“To be fair, Tata Sons board may be having discussions over IPO so that it sends the right message to the RBI that it is earnestly trying to comply with the regulator’s guidelines,” said senior Supreme Court lawyer HP Ranina.

The board meet initially scheduled for November 26 was shifted to November 30 after Noel protested that directors weren’t given the meeting’s agenda seven days in advance. This will be Tata Sons’ first meeting since September 17, when four of the six board members approved a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran starting February. Noel had opposed the decision and called the reappointment process illegal.

On Wednesday, Noel wrote a four-page letter to Tata Sons’ board, his eighth since the September 17 board meet, raising objections and demanding corrections in the way the board meeting records were minuted, the process followed for the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, and the issue of Chandrasekaran’s family links to TVS Motor Co.

The RBI’s November 16 letter reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with rules governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies, ‘including the requirement of listing by your company.’ That followed the RBI’s September 11 letter, which rejected the company’s application for de-registration.

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“If this is correct, I am shocked to the core,” said Nitin Potdar, a Mumbai-based independent corporate lawyer, “The rush to add new items to the board meeting that goes against their own position and against the principal shareholder is unheard of”.

“If the board is now proposing to appoint consultants for an IPO, that is a completely bizarre proposition and a matter of serious concern,” said Potdar, questioning the “hurry” for an IPO.

Mint first reported on November 23 that Tata Sons had placed an EGM item for discussion before the board, as it wanted to discuss the IPO and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Besides Chandrasekaran, Noel and Srinivasan, the Tata Sons board includes group CFO Saurabh Agrawal and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George.