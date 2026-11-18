A day after Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on 12 August he would not seek a third term, every Tata trustee, including vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, agreed to start looking for his successor. Tata Sons said its nomination and remuneration committee asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision on September 3, citing his contributions and the interests of the group. (via REUTERS)

That is the account of senior lawyer Darius Khambata, whose term as a Tata Trusts trustee ended last week. In a four-page letter dated 17 November, reviewed by Mint, Khambata accused Srinivasan and Singh of creating “a false story” against him and omitting key facts about how Chandrasekaran was reappointed. “[A]fter Chandra announced on 12 August 2026 that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of 13 August 2026 to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a Selection Committee for a new Chairman,” he wrote.

“Did Venu, as a Trust nominee director, draw the attention of Tata Sons’ NRC to that resolution when it resolved on 3 September 2026 to ask Chandra to continue? Your ‘complete’ sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts,” he added.

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Tata Sons says NRC unanimously backed Chandrasekaran's continuation The disclosure raises new questions about the Tata Sons board’s 17 September decision to give Chandrasekaran a third five-year term despite opposition from Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata. Noel has called the reappointment invalid, while Tata Sons defended it. Tata Sons’ account suggests Chandrasekaran had decided to step aside. In a statement on 17 September, the firm said its nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) had met to reconsider the matter.

“On 3 September 2026, the NRC of the Board of Tata Sons met to discuss the aforesaid letter and discuss the issue of re-appointment of Chandra as executive chairman,” Tata Sons said. “After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting.”

Khambata’s letter responds to an 11 November letter from Srinivasan and Singh, which questioned whether the fight over Tata Sons was about protecting Tata model or keeping control of Tata Sons with Trusts’ current leaders. That letter, Khambata said, was “addressed to me and sent to the Trusts but strangely, not to me”. “I categorically reject accusations you make against me in your letter. They selectively cite events excluding critical facts to construct a false narrative,” he wrote.

“It is apparent that because I called out 17 September, I am now subjected to a personal attack. My conscience is clear, and my cause is unaffected by any personal interest. I will not respond in kind.”

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Lawyer disputes claims over trustee reappointments In his second letter, Khambata rebutted the charges one by one. On their charge that he ignored a 17 October 2024 resolution that morally needed trustees to vote to reappoint one another, Khambata said Srinivasan, Singh and Noel voted against rehiring fellow trustee Mehli Mistry. “That is rich,” he wrote. “And those who breached it cannot point fingers!”

Khambata also rejected the suggestion that he plotted to “temporarily oust” Srinivasan so that the Trusts could be reshaped. “What takes the cake is your suggestion,” he wrote. At the same 11 November 2025 meeting where he proposed Noel’s son Neville Tata as a trustee, Singh proposed former Titan CEO, Bhaskar Bhat. “Was that also a strategic move by you to take advantage of Venu’s absence? Indeed not.”

Srinivasan and Singh did not respond to Mint’s queries.