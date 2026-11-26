Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday sought a ground report on the track-widening work near Sheshnag Lake to ascertain whether the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had violated any norms, even as the ruling National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) traded charges over the project. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@CM_JnK X) more

The BRO, the executing agency for the works, has refuted the allegations, saying the post-Amarnath Yatra track widening works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

Meanwhile, J&K forest minister Altaf Kaloo claimed the lake was safe, as the track was 200-300 feet away from it, a distance that was not apparent in the video because of the camera angle.

However, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti blamed the NC government for facilitating the destruction of the glacial lake, alleging that the ruling government had signed a pact with the BRO.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that taking cognisance of the visuals circulating in the media, the chief minister had sought a report from the forest minister.

“The chief minister has sought a report from the forest minister to check with the pollution control board, forest and wildlife departments whether there has been any deviation. If there is any deviation, then it will be stopped immediately,” Sadiq said. He added that work could be stopped if any violation was found.

The NC spokesperson said the issue was not a spontaneous environmental concern but appeared to be a carefully orchestrated political campaign.

“Release a video, create outrage, have Mehbooba Mufti visit the spot, yet remain completely silent when the project was approved by the State Administrative Council (SAC), and work was underway in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Why the silence then? Why the outrage now? The timing, the theatrics and the sudden mobilisation raise serious questions. This appears to be a calculated attempt to create a controversy that can be exploited for electoral gains in Uttar Pradesh, while simultaneously targeting NC. If you cannot connect the dots, you are missing the bigger picture,” he said.

Sadiq said that if Mehbooba had any concerns, she should have approached the National Green Tribunal or the high court.

Forest Minister Altaf Kaloo said department officials had informed him that the lake was completely safe and there has been no tampering by BRO with the track.

“The viral video, let me clarify to the people, is shot at a height and the lake is down. There is a distance of 200-300 feet between the track and the lake. Not a single grain of soil has gone into Sheshnag,” he said.