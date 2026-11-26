A purported video showing an excavator and heavy machinery deployed near the high-altitude lake in Anantnag district went viral on social media on November 23, triggering widespread outrage. Political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists demanded an immediate halt to the work. Sheshnag Lake can only be reached by trekking 12 km from Chandanwari in Pahalgam, one of the base camps of Amarnath Yatra. Measuring 1.1 km in length and 700m in breadth, it is one of the most fragile glacial lakes in the Himalayas. more

The lake, situated at an altitude of 3,500 m, is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across J&K that are closely monitored for environmental vulnerabilities. It is not accessible by a macadamised road and lies along the trekking route to the Amarnath cave shrine from Pahalgam.

It can only be reached by trekking 12 km from Chandanwari in Pahalgam, one of the base camps of Amarnath Yatra. Measuring 1.1 km in length and 700m in breadth, it is one of the most fragile glacial lakes in the Himalayas.

The lake is fed by snowmelt from the surrounding mountain peaks of Kunyirhayan and is held in place by loose stones, rock and ice deposits known as moraine.

Pilgrims can use a vehicle from Nunwan to Chandanwari (16 km), after which they trek to the cave shrine, a journey of 2-3 days. No macadamised road has been constructed on this fragile and remote mountainous route so far. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board takes care of the tracks, which are repaired annually. Traditionally, the tracks were improved manually by labourers.

The controversy erupted when a video, apparently uploaded by a JCB driver, showed an earth excavator cutting and levelling earth near the turquoise-green lake surrounded by majestic mountain peaks.

Environmentalists, religious leaders and politicians, including the People’s Democratic Party, CPIM, Apni Party, Awami Itihad Party and others and also Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded an immediate stop to the work.

Questions were also raised about how such heavy machinery was able to reach the spot and whether there was an attempt to construct a proper macadamised road.

On November 24, the issue gained further traction when PDP president Mehbooba was stopped at Chandanwari and not allowed to trek towards the lake.

On Wednesday, small groups of people, including trekkers and runners, held sporadic protests in Srinagar urging a halt to the work.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has defended the track development and alleged that attempts were made to communalise Amarnath Yatra track widening.