Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off inaugural Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, strengthening overnight rail connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. (PTI)

Officials said the inaugural special train, comprising a 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake that departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath, among others were present.