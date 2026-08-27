Nancy Guthrie update: YouTuber claims plumber was at Tucson home week before kidnapping; ‘could be significant…’

A YouTuber claimed that a plumber was working at Nancy Guthrie's home a week before she disappeared. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. (REUTERS)

Over six months have gone by and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not officially named a suspect in the case. Amid this, the Nancy Guthrie disappearance has continued to grab the attention of the nation and several streamers and YouTubers have flocked to Tucson to provide updates.

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This streamer's claim becomes significant as it was earlier reported that the suspect had visited Nancy Guthrie's home before the kidnapping took place. Photos obtained by NewsNation showed the masked suspect on two different days outside Nancy's property.

Here's what they claimed about Nancy Guthrie's home.

Claim about Nancy Guthrie's home A streamer going by Mark the Shark, who's covering the Nancy Guthrie case, wrote on X that a source had told him a plumber was working at the octogenarian's house a week before she was taken.

“One of my sources stated that a plumber was reportedly working at Nancy Guthrie’s home about a week before her disappearance. Could this be significant?,” he further asked.