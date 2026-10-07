'I'm inherently a procrastinator': JD Vance on whether he would seek US presidency in 2028

US Vice President JD Vance opened up on possibilities of him running for president in 2028. Many within the MAGA circles want Donald Trump's No. 2 to launch his campaign and Vance has been greeted by chants of ‘48’ in the past. Vice President JD Vance shared his thoughts about a possible 2028 run for president. (via REUTERS)

This is a reference to him becoming the 48th president of the US, and succeeding Trump.

Now, Vance has shared more details about whether he's going to run for president in 2028. Here's what the Vice President of the US said.

What JD Vance said about 2028 presidential run Vance spoke about running for president in 2028. He said he had ‘not decided’ whether he'd seek presidency.

“I'm inherently a procrastinator. I really haven't thought about it much,” Vance told Reuters. A YouGov report notes that Vance's current popularity is at 32 percent.

His remarks come ahead of the midterms where the Republican Party is looking to hold on to its seats while Democrats are trying to expand their presence. Issues such as rising fuel costs, the Iran war, and ICE activities across the US are expected to weigh on voters' minds when they head to the polling booths on November 3.

Also Read | Weeks before midterms, Trump can't name voters' No. 1 issue

Vance was speaking after a campaign trip in Alaska, when he shared his views about the 2028 presidential run. He further told Reuters at this point that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to bring an end to the countries’ seven-month war.

“If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue,” he said. “I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity,” Vance added.

JD Vance stays mum on 2028 Vance's most recent remarks are in line with his silence on the 2028 presidential run. Politico reported in September 2026 that even though delegates from key battleground states had chanted ‘48’ for Vance behind closed doors, he did not mention the presidential race or share his future plans.

While the VP has not made his thoughts clear on 2028, he was clear on the midterms. “We’ve got to nationalize this election, we’ve got to talk about all the crazy things Democrats are doing,” Vance said, as per Politico. The VP warned that if Democrats won, they would ‘bury the American people in investigations and bullsh*t for the next two years.’