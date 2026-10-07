'I'm inherently a procrastinator': JD Vance on whether he would seek US presidency in 2028
US Vice President JD Vance is popularly believed to be running for President in 2028, and Trump's No. 2 shared his thoughts on the same.
US Vice President JD Vance opened up on possibilities of him running for president in 2028. Many within the MAGA circles want Donald Trump's No. 2 to launch his campaign and Vance has been greeted by chants of ‘48’ in the past.
This is a reference to him becoming the 48th president of the US, and succeeding Trump.
Now, Vance has shared more details about whether he's going to run for president in 2028. Here's what the Vice President of the US said.
What JD Vance said about 2028 presidential run
Vance spoke about running for president in 2028. He said he had ‘not decided’ whether he'd seek presidency.
“I'm inherently a procrastinator. I really haven't thought about it much,” Vance told Reuters. A YouGov report notes that Vance's current popularity is at 32 percent.
His remarks come ahead of the midterms where the Republican Party is looking to hold on to its seats while Democrats are trying to expand their presence. Issues such as rising fuel costs, the Iran war, and ICE activities across the US are expected to weigh on voters' minds when they head to the polling booths on November 3.
Also Read | Weeks before midterms, Trump can't name voters' No. 1 issue
Vance was speaking after a campaign trip in Alaska, when he shared his views about the 2028 presidential run. He further told Reuters at this point that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to bring an end to the countries’ seven-month war.
“If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue,” he said. “I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity,” Vance added.
JD Vance stays mum on 2028
Vance's most recent remarks are in line with his silence on the 2028 presidential run. Politico reported in September 2026 that even though delegates from key battleground states had chanted ‘48’ for Vance behind closed doors, he did not mention the presidential race or share his future plans.
While the VP has not made his thoughts clear on 2028, he was clear on the midterms. “We’ve got to nationalize this election, we’ve got to talk about all the crazy things Democrats are doing,” Vance said, as per Politico. The VP warned that if Democrats won, they would ‘bury the American people in investigations and bullsh*t for the next two years.’
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More