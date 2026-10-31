‘Shut up, loser’: Trump's angry exchange with Florida rally heckler caught on camera

“By the way, there’s never been such excitement for a midterm,” Trump said before turning towards the heckler and shouting, “Shut up! Shut up, dope.”

The incident took place just minutes after Trump began addressing supporters at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. As a man in the audience began shouting, the President paused his remarks, pointed towards the protester and responded sharply.

President Donald Trump lashed out at a protester who interrupted his midterm campaign rally in Florida on Friday, repeatedly telling the heckler to “shut up” as tensions flared during his speech.

What did the protester shout at Trump's Florida rally?

What did the protester shout at Trump's Florida rally?

He continued his outburst, calling the man a “loser” and demanding his removal from the venue. “Shut up, loser. What a loser. Get him out of here,” Trump said.

Video footage from the rally showed security personnel escorting the protester out as sections of the audience responded with boos. The exact remarks made by the demonstrator remain unclear.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach for the Friday night rally, held ahead of Tuesday's elections.

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