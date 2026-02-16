Michael Jordan under fire over gesture towards child during Daytona 500 victory celebration, ‘Straight to jail’

Shadow of Ezra shared the clip with the caption, “Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television.”

Breaking 911 captioned the clip, “Interesting celebration choice by Michael Jordan after winning the Daytona 500,” quickly drawing reactions and sparking debate over what the gesture showed.

Breaking 911 posted a short video on X that appears to show Jordan playfully reaching toward a child during the celebration, touching his legs and tugging at his t-shit. However, the gesture did not sit well with Netizens.

Jordan was at the center of jubilant scenes after driver Tyler Reddick secured the team’s first Daytona 500 victory, hugging crew members and celebrating with family and team staff. The win marked a milestone for the NASCAR outfit co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin and drew widespread attention from sports fans.

The celebration following 23XI Racing’s landmark win at the Daytona 500 turned into an unexpected online talking point after a brief Victory Lane moment involving team co-owner Michael Jordan began circulating on social media. Jordan has been accused on social media of “inappropriately touching” a child, in a video doing the rounds.

Some X users questioned the intent of the gesture. One wrote, “After the week we just had… This is NOT a good look.” Many users, however, pushed back against the criticism, suggesting the moment was harmless and misinterpreted. They questioned the optics of the gesture in a high-profile setting.

Also Read: Daytona 500: What time will the race start on Sunday? What time does it end? Details

Mixed reactions and alternate interpretations Criticism on the gesture ranged from direct ones to satirical ones. Comments included:

“Looks to me like he’s getting his hand wet off the kid’s shirt then wiping it on his leg. I don’t see anything weird.”

“Michael Jeffrey Epstein Jordan is disgusting.”

“*searches the Epstein files for Michael Jordan*”

“Straight to jail, ” wrote one, while “Goat debate is over. MJ is no longer the goat,” said another.

However, comments that were more neutral included:

“He was pulling his shirt.”

“This is lighthearted, I don’t see anything wrong with this.”

“Maybe there is more to it — someone said the kid got ice down his shirt.” People also questioned the authenticity of the video. “Has someone verified this video?” asked one user.

Also Read: Brad Keselowski leg injury: Will the No. 6 Ford need a relief driver at Daytona 500?

The debate unfolded against the backdrop of a historic day for 23XI Racing. Reddick’s last-lap move secured the victory in NASCAR’s most prestigious race.

While the clip continues to circulate, neither Jordan nor the team has publicly addressed the viral moment.