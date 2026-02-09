Quote of the day by Michael B Jordan: 'There's constant conversation between oppressed and oppressor, no matter…'

Michael B Jordan is a man who takes his activism seriously. His production company, Outlier Society, adopted inclusion riders for all their projects. This means contract clauses mandating diversity in cast and crew.

In the many interviews that Michael has appeared in over the years, he has offered his fans a glimpse into his wonderful mind, which, much like the characters he portrays on screen, has layers to it. And during his interview with Men’s Health magazine in 2018, while preparing for Creed II, he said something that is worthy of sparking a conversation in its own merit.

The movie, along with films like Creed, Just Mercy, and Fahrenheit 451, has established Michael as more than just a strikingly handsome face in front of the camera. It has showcased him as a thinking actor with a keen eye for choosing scripts.

Born in California on February 9, 1987, Michael B Jordan has made his mark as one of the A-listers in Hollywood. An actor, director and producer, he has been the subject of the 2026 Academy Awards buzz with his performance in the previous year’s Ryan Coogler film, Sinners .

Addressing the importance of speaking up on issues of upliftment for all communities, Michael stated, “I think history repeats itself. There's a constant conversation between the oppressed and the oppressor. No matter what your field is, whether it's gender equality, the Time's Up movement, or diversity casting, it's always going to be a back-and-forth battle.”

The quote reaffirms the argument that silence only strengthens the status quo. There are divisions of power in almost every sphere, and conflict that comes with it. The demand for equality and against discrimination is a recurring conversation through time, and one that still continues, and rightly so.

The timelessness of the conversation does not make Michael hopeless. Rather, he noted, “Sometimes you need to have the same conversation over and over until it sticks. Maybe this is the time it starts to stick."

Relevance of the quote today The modern world is one that has been marred by great economic, social, and political divides. People in positions of power have never before held such great influence at a greater scale as a result of technological advancements.

However, the same technology has also allowed the voice of the masses to be amplified. While the degree of freedom on the platforms that are present in front of us can present genuine concern, Michael’s quote reminds us that the conversation cannot be allowed to stop. As long as the divide exists, so should the effort to unite.