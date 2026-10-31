Trump's eye trouble interrupts Daytona Beach rally as fresh health questions emerge ahead of midterms: 'He's seriously ill'

President Donald Trump briefly interrupted his campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday after appearing to struggle to keep one eye open. Donald Trump paused during a Daytona Beach rally to wipe his eye with a wet napkin, then resumed speaking.

The President paused midway through his remarks to supporters, using a napkin dipped in a cup of water to wipe his eye before continuing his speech. The incident occurred just days before voters head to the polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Do you mind? I got a thing in my eye, watch this,” Trump told the crowd at rally. In the clip shared on social media, the President can be seen dipping towel in water and then wiping his eye.

“Ah, that's so much better,” he remarked after wiping his eye. He, however, added, “I wish I had little eye drops."

Trump addresses speculations around his health Trump then addressed speculation surrounding his health, taking aim at critics who had questioned his condition following the initial cancellation of two campaign rallies scheduled for the weekend.

“If I did, they'd say I was seriously ill, that there's something wrong with me,” Trump, 80, said.

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