Hulk Hogan’s widow faces negligence lawsuit over alleged rape of minor at son’s Florida home party

Sky Daily, the widow of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is currently facing a negligence lawsuit that claims she provided alcohol to underage attendees at a party held at her residence in Florida, where a teenage girl alleges she was sexually assaulted, Daily Mail reported. Court filings accuse Daily and Hitt of negligence tied to an alleged sexual assault at a Florida gathering, and describe a separate dispute involving alleged violence. (Instagram/hulkhogan)

The lawsuit further alleges that Daily removed potential evidence from the scene, and the 48-year-old is accused of supplying alcohol for an event organized by her son, Hayden Hitt, on March 28.

Daily, according to court documents acquired by the Daily Mail, allegedly was aware that minors would be present but left them unsupervised while she attended a Real American Wrestling event.

Lawsuits accuse Hulk Hogan’s widow, son of misconduct at Florida home The lawsuit asserts that Daily had been warned against bringing minors to the wrestling venue after reportedly providing them with alcohol, similar to an incident at a house party. In this case, a girl named Jane B. Doe claims that another teenager, John B. Doe, gave her a can of Four Loko.

Later, she reportedly lost consciousness and was raped, with the alleged assault lasting several hours in a bedroom. Hitt is accused of standing guard at the door while she endured severe injuries, later suffering from emotional distress and PTSD.

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The plaintiff later reached out to law enforcement and participated in a sexual assault examination, as the complaint claims that Hitt advertised the party in a group chat, naming Jane B. Doe as an attendee and providing an explicit description of her.

The plaintiff is pursuing unspecified damages and a jury trial. However, these allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Another lawsuit against Hayden Hitt A second lawsuit brought forth by another Jane Doe alleges that Hitt was consistently violent towards her during her time living with Hitt and Daily.

Screenshots purportedly showing messages from Doe to Daily claim that Hitt "shoved me all the way from the door into the clothes rack."

The following day, Hitt reportedly sent a text to Jane Doe inquiring whether she intended to file charges, but he later retracted the message. Jane Doe is pursuing a lawsuit against both the mother and son for emotional distress, Hitt for battery, and Daily for a civil claim associated with criminal activities.

Hogan passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71.