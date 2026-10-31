Hulk Hogan’s widow faces negligence lawsuit over alleged rape of minor at son’s Florida home party
A lawsuit accuses Sky Daily of providing alcohol to minors at a Florida party where a teenager alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Sky Daily, the widow of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is currently facing a negligence lawsuit that claims she provided alcohol to underage attendees at a party held at her residence in Florida, where a teenage girl alleges she was sexually assaulted, Daily Mail reported.
The lawsuit further alleges that Daily removed potential evidence from the scene, and the 48-year-old is accused of supplying alcohol for an event organized by her son, Hayden Hitt, on March 28.
Daily, according to court documents acquired by the Daily Mail, allegedly was aware that minors would be present but left them unsupervised while she attended a Real American Wrestling event.
Lawsuits accuse Hulk Hogan’s widow, son of misconduct at Florida home
The lawsuit asserts that Daily had been warned against bringing minors to the wrestling venue after reportedly providing them with alcohol, similar to an incident at a house party. In this case, a girl named Jane B. Doe claims that another teenager, John B. Doe, gave her a can of Four Loko.
Later, she reportedly lost consciousness and was raped, with the alleged assault lasting several hours in a bedroom. Hitt is accused of standing guard at the door while she endured severe injuries, later suffering from emotional distress and PTSD.
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The plaintiff later reached out to law enforcement and participated in a sexual assault examination, as the complaint claims that Hitt advertised the party in a group chat, naming Jane B. Doe as an attendee and providing an explicit description of her.
The plaintiff is pursuing unspecified damages and a jury trial. However, these allegations have yet to be proven in court.
Another lawsuit against Hayden Hitt
A second lawsuit brought forth by another Jane Doe alleges that Hitt was consistently violent towards her during her time living with Hitt and Daily.
Screenshots purportedly showing messages from Doe to Daily claim that Hitt "shoved me all the way from the door into the clothes rack."
The following day, Hitt reportedly sent a text to Jane Doe inquiring whether she intended to file charges, but he later retracted the message. Jane Doe is pursuing a lawsuit against both the mother and son for emotional distress, Hitt for battery, and Daily for a civil claim associated with criminal activities.
Hogan passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More