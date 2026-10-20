Orazio Petito, former Cornell fraternity president, removed from Jane Doe rape lawsuit ‘with prejudice’; Here's what does it mean
Orazio Petito, the former president of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity, has been dropped from Jane Doe’s lawsuit, according to legal documents filed October 20.
A court document filed on October 20th shows that a former Chi Phi fraternity president at Cornell University has been removed from Jane Doe's civil lawsuit. Jane Doe had originally claimed she experienced gang rape at the fraternity house during 2024.
Who is Orazio Petito?
Based on recently obtained legal documents shared with TMZ, all involved parties have consented to remove Orazio Petito from the case, with a provision preventing his reinstatement in the future.
Petito wasn't part of the group of seven fraternity members facing allegations of sexual assault and drug-related charges against Doe.
In her initial legal complaint, Jane Doe held the former fraternity president responsible, arguing that he neglected his duty to supervise the premises and failed to keep her safe while she was at the fraternity house on the night of the alleged assault.
He was named in the lawsuit due to Doe's assertion that he was responsible for overseeing the fraternity house and ensuring a secure environment for both the residence and its occupants.
Also Read: Winston Lee, the Cornell 7 defendant, linked to former South Korean PM and ambassador to the US: All we know about his family
Here's what Jane Doe's lawyers say
In their Oct. 20 filing, Doe's legal team requested that her claims against the former president be dropped "with prejudice," a term that carries real weight in legal proceedings, CNY Central reported.
When a lawsuit is dismissed "with prejudice," it's permanently closed and settled. This means Jane Doe won't be able to bring the same claim or lawsuit against the defendant ever again—not in this court or any other court down the road. Essentially, Doe is now legally prevented from refiling this same lawsuit against him in the future.
The phrase "holds harmless from any liens" suggests that the previous Chi Phi president is freed from any charges that might arise from the legal action. Essentially, he receives a full and lasting discharge from the lawsuit, leaving him with no outstanding financial or legal responsibilities.
It's worth highlighting that the filing submitted on Tuesday doesn't resolve Jane Doe's allegations against Cornell University, its partner organizations, or the individuals she's accused of sexually assaulting her.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More