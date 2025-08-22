Hulk Hogan may have died of medical malpractice, report of therapist's damning claims emerge

WWE legend Hulk Hogan may have died due to medical malpractice, TMZ Sports reported. The publication cited law enforcement sources to state that the Clearwater Police Department report about the 911 response to Hogan's home, the day he died, noted that an occupational therapist was present at his Florida residence when he breathed his last. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. (AP)

As per the report, which is on ‘lockdown’, the therapist told responding officers that Hulk Hogan was a victim of medical malpractice, TMZ Sports noted. Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.

Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71.

What Hulk Hogan's therapist said about his death

As per the publication's report, Hogan's therapist said that during a recent operation – unclear whether it was surgery for his heart or a neck procedure – the surgeon ‘severed’ Hogan's phrenic nerve.

Hulk's wife, Sky, also confirmed to the publication that his phrenic nerve was ‘compromised’ during one of his recent surgeries.

The phrenic nerve has a vital role in helping one breathe. It sends signals to make the diaphragm contract, which gives lungs more room to expand and take in air. Then the nerve relaxes the diaphragm, which makes lungs return to the starting position by pushing out or exhaling air, Cleveland Clinic explained.

However, Hulk Hogan reportedly did not have any chest-clenching episode before passing away, TMZ Sports noted, citing sources. The publication added that there were conversations among officers at the scene about what the therapist had told them. Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, had initially called for an autopsy, and it has now been done, Sky said, but did not share details about the results.

Meanwhile, Clearwater PD said to TMZ Sports, in a statement, “We have been in communication with family members -- including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke. The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that. All of this takes time," adding, "The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them.”