Video shows ICE agent pointing gun at bystander during tense North Hollywood arrest; LA Mayor calls it ‘unacceptable’
Mayor Karen Bass called an encounter involving ICE agents in North Hollywood unacceptable and said she would pursue an investigation.
A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was captured on video pointing a handgun at a bystander's head during a dramatic arrest in North Hollywood on Friday morning.
North Hollywood ICE arrest video shows agent pointing gun at dog walker
The footage begins with an ICE agent apprehending an unidentified person on the sidewalk at the intersection of Vineland Place and Otsego Street in North Hollywood. Shortly after, a person walking two dogs is seen conversing with the arresting officer. A second ICE agent then rushes into view, holding what seems to be a spray canister.
In the video, the agent is seen dropping the spray canister onto the grass while escorting the unidentified suspect away. At this point, the dog walker returns and throws the canister into the street. Subsequently, one of the ICE agents is reportedly seen pushing the person into the bushes and aiming a gun at their head before releasing them.
Also Read: Trump's eye trouble interrupts Daytona Beach rally as fresh health questions emerge ahead of midterms: 'He's seriously ill'
Local photographer Damari "Disko" Butler shared the video on Instagram, where it garnered tens of thousands of views.
"ICE IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD!!!!!" Butler exclaimed on Instagram. “This was extremely intense to witness live.”
Los Angeles Mayor calls out ICE
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement regarding the video on Friday night, promising to ensure that the ICE agents are held accountable for their actions.
“This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in LA,” Bass wrote in a post on X. “I’m engaging the Attorney General’s Office to investigate and prosecute any wrongdoing by these federal agents. Additionally, I referred this matter to the Office of U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat leading oversight on federal immigration enforcement abuses. We beat Trump and ICE in court, and new state laws have implemented accountability measures for ICE agents to protect our communities.”
The video wraps up with several ICE agents escorting the original suspect to a waiting SUV. Meanwhile, the person who was threatened at gunpoint is seen fleeing with their dogs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More