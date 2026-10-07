Trump's LA, San Diego remarks ‘treasonous’, says California Governor Newsom; lawmakers demand apology

President Donald Trump was accused of being ‘treasonous’ by California Governor Gavin Newsom over the Republican's remarks about Los Angeles and San Diego. Trump brought up the cities when speaking in Nebraska, ahead of the midterms. US President Donald Trump was asked to apologize by Democrat Congressional members from California, over his LA, San Diego comments. (Bloomberg)

The president when speaking about the war in Iran, said ‘let them take out Los Angeles and San Diego’. The comment sparked massive backlash online from both sides of the political spectrum.

What Gavin Newsom said about Trump's remarks Newsom was quick to react calling it ‘deranged and dangerous’ from his personal profile. However, the governor later used his official profile to issue a sterner statement in the aftermath.

“Donald Trump’s remarks were dangerous — if not treasonous — putting a target on two of our biggest cities and one of America’s largest naval hubs,” he wrote on X.

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“I am directing the State Threat Assessment Center to actively monitor the situation in the event that foreign actors interpret the President’s remarks as an invitation to target California,” Newsom added.

In a video message, Newsom also wondered where Congress was while Trump was making these remarks. “This is dangerous. The time to stand up is NOW,” the Democrat who's often locked horns with the president, further said.